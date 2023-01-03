ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, KY

Fox 19

Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning. Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle

Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

$3 million plan to renovate OTR rec center has community members concerned

CINCINNATI — A $3 million plan to renovate the Over-the-Rhine recreation center has community members raising their brows. The back-and-forth over the space used by many families and children is in the early stages of enhancements. While organizers are drafting some major adjustments, neighbors are concerned the new center...
CINCINNATI, OH
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles

A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky Health News

As Covid-19 cases in Kentucky rose 22 percent last week and influenza killed 31 more Kentuckians, including three more children, physicians encouraged Kentuckians to follow tried and true public-health measures and to get their annual flu vaccine and updated Covid-19 booster shots. The doctors from Lexington’s three largest hospitals urged...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

