President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness. Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds...
Fox 19
Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning. Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.
Radio Ink
Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle
Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
WLWT 5
$3 million plan to renovate OTR rec center has community members concerned
CINCINNATI — A $3 million plan to renovate the Over-the-Rhine recreation center has community members raising their brows. The back-and-forth over the space used by many families and children is in the early stages of enhancements. While organizers are drafting some major adjustments, neighbors are concerned the new center...
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
cartercountytimes.com
Kentucky Health News
As Covid-19 cases in Kentucky rose 22 percent last week and influenza killed 31 more Kentuckians, including three more children, physicians encouraged Kentuckians to follow tried and true public-health measures and to get their annual flu vaccine and updated Covid-19 booster shots. The doctors from Lexington’s three largest hospitals urged...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question. Dale asks: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?. It’s not just marketing, although that...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
Organizations want money used for income tax cuts to be spent elsewhere
Members of 28 organizations gathered at the capitol Tuesday morning to ask lawmakers not to lower income taxes any further.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
