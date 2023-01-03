Happy 2023! Come boogie on down for the January edition of the Small Business Boogie neighborhood crawl! This month we visit Cow Hollow. Like a pub crawl (but one that helps local businesses) we will highlight 4 different local small businesses and descend en masse upon each for around 20-25 minutes, shop til we drop, and then move on to the next one. Disco attire encouraged!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO