California issues funds to increase number of providers offering reproductive health services
In continuation of its commitment to protecting an individual’s right to reproductive healthcare, California issued funds January 5th to increase the number of providers offering crucial reproductive healthcare services. Through California’s Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI), the state is accepting applications for the distribution of $20 million in grants under the Clinical Infrastructure Fund.
What Maryland hospitals need to address in 2023
Like hospitals and health systems in much of the nation, Maryland’s hospitals are facing myriad challenges, which include an unprecedented financial strain, an historic workforce shortage, and a behavioral healthcare crisis. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Financial strain. Maryland’s...
Active duty personnel and families in California to receive integrated health delivery system
The Department of Defense (DoD) has selected TriWest Healthcare Alliance to provide managed care support to the DoD Defense Health Agency TRICARE program in the West region. This includes California, where Blue Shield of California will provide coverage of various healthcare services for military members and their families. TRICARE is...
California’s Cal MediConnect transitions to Medicare Medi-Cal Plans
On January 1st, California’s Cal MediConnect plans for dually eligible individuals transitioned to newly created Medicare Medi-Cal Plans. Known as Medi-Medi Plans or MMPs, these plans are provided by the same insurance carriers as Cal Medi-Connect and offer the same healthcare benefits. The matching plans are designed to coordinate care for people with both Medicare and Medi-Cal.
Recent Medicaid dental policy changes in Michigan
Following suit with multiple other states in recent months, Michigan has recently implemented significant reforms to its Medicaid coverage of dental services. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released their final proposed policy in December to increase Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided in ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient hospitals.
Michigan Medicaid approved doula policy
After establishing coverage criteria for doula services last September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) officially began covering doulas through Medicaid on Jan. 1st. This move comes after the Michigan Legislature did not advance House Bill 5784 (2022) or Senate Bill 965 (2020), which were introduced by...
Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs
The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
