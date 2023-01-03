Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 best places to visit in the Caribbean for families
The picture-postcard idyll of the Caribbean vacation is often true. Yes, you’re going to get those perfectly tilted palm trees and champagne sands. And let’s not forget the balmy sun-filled days and addictive calypso and reggae beats. But with world-class botanical gardens, mesmerizing cave systems and unique geological wonders to wow the whole family, the Caribbean is more diverse than you might think.
Ski slopes in Europe forced to close early - here's where travelers are impacted
A winter heat wave and rain has forced the closures of many slopes at ski resorts throughout Europe, including at Savognin in Switzerland © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images. It hasn’t been the white Christmas many of Europe’s ski resorts were hoping for. Despite a...
Travel from London to Berlin on a new night train – with breakfast on board
Europe’s night-train revival shows no sign of slowing down. The latest excursion planned will whisk passengers between two of the continent’s buzziest capitals in less than 16 hours. Passengers will depart London on a Friday afternoon and wake up in Berlin on Saturday morning – with breakfast on...
Stargazing 2023: When and where to see planets, comets and eclipses this year
Prepare for liftoff, armchair astronauts: 2023 promises to be an enchanting year for sky-gazing enthusiasts, with fiery eclipses, annual equinox celebrations and blazing meteor showers happening almost every month. Whether you’re a traveler willing to make the trek to experience the celestial sublime or a backyard astronomer searching for “shooting...
