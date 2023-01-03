ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball Readies for Two Road Games in Four Days

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (10-5, 2-0) will seek to maintain its New Year momentum during its first road trip of 2023. The Rams will play at Dayton on Sunday at noon on CBS Sports Network and then at George Washington on Wednesday, also at noon, on ESPN+. All ways...
fordhamsports.com

Men's Basketball Shuts Down Saint Joseph's, 66-54

BRONX, N.Y.- The Fordham men's basketball team picked up its first Atlantic 10 win of the Keith Urgo Era on Saturday afternoon, locking down Saint Joseph's for a 66-54 victory inside the Rose Hill Gymnasium. After scoring 25 points in the opening 10 minutes of play, the Hawks were held...
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts Saint Joseph’s on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Saint Joseph's University Hawks in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Saturday, January 7, at 2:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting...
fordhamsports.com

Fordham Athletics Launches Ed Randall’s Talkin’ Rams Video Series

Bronx, N.Y. – Want to see how some former Fordham student-athletes viewed their time on Rose Hill? Then Ed Randall's Talkin' Rams is for you. For this series, Randall, FCRH '74, will interview former Fordham student-athletes to get their take on their experiences at Fordham, from the playing fields to the classroom.
fordhamsports.com

Fordham and Nike Enter Multiyear Partnership

BRONX, N.Y.- Effective July 1, 2023, Fordham and Nike will enter into a multiyear partnership that will outfit the Rams in the latest footwear, apparel and accessories from the world's premier athletic brand. "Nike's reputation for success and innovation is unrivaled," said Athletic Director Ed Kull. "We're thrilled to be...
fordhamsports.com

Art Carine to Receive 2023 Fordham Basketball Posse Award

Bronx, N.Y. - In 2003, the Michael J. Armstrong Memorial Foundation, in cooperation with Fordham University, established the Posse Award to be presented annually to a faithful Fordham basketball fan. This basketball fan exhibits the same spirit, loyalty, and friendship as Michael J. Armstrong, a Fordham College of Rose Hill, class of 1990 graduate, who sadly passed on 9/11.
