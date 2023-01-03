ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Northeast Florida: Special FEMA Disaster Assistance Registration event for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community

Related
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District

Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

St. Johns County Teacher of the Year finalists named

On Dec. 20, Investing in Kids (INK!) board members, staff and volunteers along with St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson and former Teacher of the Year finalists visited five local schools and recognized the following teachers as finalists for outstanding demonstration of instructional skills, student interaction, professional excellence and importance in the lives of hundreds of students.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE

