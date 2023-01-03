Northeast Florida: Special FEMA Disaster Assistance Registration event for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO