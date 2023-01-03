Northeast Florida: Special FEMA Disaster Assistance Registration event for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Orange Park Town Council to consider new dog parkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District
Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
floridapolitics.com
Travis Hutson family real estate development among fastest growing in country
Silverleaf continues to grow with the blessing of local leaders. One of the leading Republicans in the Senate is also a leading force in development in Northeast Florida, and industry experts are taking notice. The Hutson Companies’ SilverLeaf’s 1,034 sales in 2022 were good for third place among all master-planned...
pontevedrarecorder.com
St. Johns County Teacher of the Year finalists named
On Dec. 20, Investing in Kids (INK!) board members, staff and volunteers along with St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson and former Teacher of the Year finalists visited five local schools and recognized the following teachers as finalists for outstanding demonstration of instructional skills, student interaction, professional excellence and importance in the lives of hundreds of students.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
islandernews.com
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. Alejandro Perez-Duque, CEO of the Key Biscayne-based PVG Insurance Group, said it's a matter of timing and patience. "It's difficult to say it's a...
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT
Desperate to uphold white fragility, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida universities to report info about critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The post Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT appeared first on NewsOne.
Marconews.com
Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east
Tornado watch issued for Ocala, parts of northeast Florida. 5:00 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado watch for Marion, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties until 6 p.m. ET. Tornado watch issued for 4 North Florida counties. 2:30 p.m. ET: A tornado watch has...
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
Florida lawmakers move to take more control of Disney's 'Reedy Creek' district
Disney angered DeSantis last year by publicly opposing a law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
WCJB
State Democratic leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to lower flags to commemorate Rosewood anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday. A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was...
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Comments / 0