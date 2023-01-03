Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted 'Old Spaghetti Factory' in California Is Full of Ghostly History
Dining at this place is like getting a history lesson.
Woman Builds Bird Feeder Nook Just Above Her Couch and Captures a Rare Starling Sighting
Imagine having coffee and bird watching from the comfort of your living room.
northernarchitecture.us
Boy and His Puppy's Adorable Naptime Story
Once Jessica Shyba (mommasgonecity on Instagram) adopted a boxer/shepherd/lab mix Theo from the Santa Cruz SPCA, she found him very attached to her family members and especially to her youngest 23-month-old son Beau. Right after few days of getting used to the new house, tiny 7-weeks-old puppy joined Beau’s naptime and kept it as a new habbit afterwards.
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet for 2022
Now grill that steak using a cast-iron skillet and turn every dish into a culinary wonder!. Special cookware is instrumental for efficient grilling. Poor cookware can spoil not only the taste but also the presentation of the dish. Steak and such foods are best cooked in a cast iron skillet. You need a high-quality cast iron skillet to prepare your finest meats perfectly. If you’re a grilled-food addict, a skillet is a must-have for you! Besides grilling steak and other foods, you can also use a cast iron skillet for sautéing, searing, baking, braising, pan-frying, roasting, broiling, and a plethora of other cooking techniques. It’s not easy to find the best cast-iron skillet, so we are here to pick the best one.
How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges
Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
reviewed.com
QuietOn 3.1 debuted noise-canceling earbuds made for snoring
Sensitive sleepers can rejoice at the new QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds, which use wide bandwidth noise to muffle sounds ranging from snoring to a neighbor's dog barking. As someone who is a very light sleeper, and has a partner who snores as loud as a dump truck, to say I was excited about these earbuds is an understatement.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
reviewed.com
Jenni Kayne Review
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Timeless wardrobe staples can be easy to come by, but finding items that last and fit comfortably can pose a challenge. Enter minimal and west-coast-cool brand Jenni Kayne. The brand creates everyday pieces for modern women, especially those who love earth tones, layers, and being comfortable. While Jenni Kayne's items may sport a designer price tag, their clothes feel homey, warm, and fit well from the first try-on.
reviewed.com
Xrai Glass app seamlessly subtitles the world
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. As an app and as a company, Xrai Glass has one simple mission: to subtitle the world for anyone who prefers or requires text feedback instead of sound. While the likes of Apple and Google both have live transcription features built into their respective mobile operating systems, Xrai takes that concept one step further by pairing similar technology with cutting-edge augmented reality glasses. That means, instead of having to look down at a phone to read a conversation, the words in your environment appear on lenses right in front of your eyes.
reviewed.com
This smart toilet tests urine with no mess
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The makers of the Vivoo wellness app have announced a branded smart toilet at CES 2023. The smart toilet device attaches to the front of existing toilets and is able to send accurate urine testing results to a smartphone within 90 seconds.
reviewed.com
2023 fashion resolutions, as told by a Style Editor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Ah, January! That glorious time of year when suddenly everyone is a fitness expert and makes a concerted effort (at least for a week or two) to make this year different than the last. I’m firmly in the anti-”New Year, New Me” camp. And yet, each January, I set aside some time to reflect on the year that ended and to think of what sort of small changes I can make to improve my quality of life, align with my values, and make my time here even more meaningful.
reviewed.com
NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Review
As “the dreadmill”: Logging miles indoors can be a drag, especially if you own one that’s little more than a moving belt and some buttons to control it. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 treadmill (available at Amazon for $2,599.98) is far from boring, with its a 22-inch touch screen that tilts and pivots so you can stream workout classes from NordicTrack’s exercise programming platform, iFit. It also has an auto-follow setting that increases and decreases the belt’s speed to match the instructor’s recommendations. It’s on the larger, pricier side, but if you have the space and the budget, you’ll love working out on this high-end treadmill.
reviewed.com
Will the Dandy really keep your lawn weed-free?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Perfectly manicured lawns look lovely, don’t they? Unfortunately, many have a not-so-natural secret: herbicides. Harmful to birds, animals, and groundwater, mass herbicide treatments—like insecticides—can turn a yard into an unhealthy monoculture.
reviewed.com
Samsung debuts its SmartThings Station at CES 2023
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Samsung’s library of smart home devices has grown again this year, most notably the addition of the SmartThings Station. Debuting at CES 2023, the Samsung SmartThings Station connects with your smart home and Matter-enabled devices for simpler automation. This device aims to make it easier and more straightforward to connect your home from smart blinds to speakers. Using the SmartThings app on your smartphone, you can control this smartphone hub to keep your home running smoothly.
Comments / 0