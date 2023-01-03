ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL team speaks to Jim Harbaugh, is he actually interested?

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The day the Michigan football was announced to the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, head coach Jim Harbaugh stated he and his staff would be returning to Ann Arbor to coach the Wolverines in 2022. However, he left one caveat: no one knows what the future holds.

No one knows, indeed, as multiple teams are reportedly interested in luring Harbaugh from the college ranks. While that’s been the case for most of his tenure at Michigan, he never reciprocated said interest until last year. There are mixed reports as to his desire to return to the NFL, but The Athletic reported on Monday that if he’s offered an NFL job, he’ll take it. Still, being offered is one caveat that didn’t come to fruition last year.

But one team has now had a conversation with Harbaugh, per a report.

The Carolina Panthers have a job opening after dismissing Matt Rhule, who is now at Nebraska. And they’ve reportedly had a conversation with Harbaugh.

Again, we’ll see what happens. Harbaugh does seem to have an itch to scratch, but he’s spent the past year indicating he doesn’t plan to pursue such an opportunity.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

