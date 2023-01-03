ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwsports.com

Men's Basketball Stifled in Second Half by Spiders

RICHMOND, Va. - GW men's basketball held a two-point lead on the road against the reigning A-10 tournament champions on Wednesday night, but Richmond ratcheted up the defense in the second stanza to pull away for a 73-63 triumph. The Colonials carried over their hot shooting from Saturday to start...
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges

RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M

Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy