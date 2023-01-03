Read full article on original website
gwsports.com
Men's Basketball Stifled in Second Half by Spiders
RICHMOND, Va. - GW men's basketball held a two-point lead on the road against the reigning A-10 tournament champions on Wednesday night, but Richmond ratcheted up the defense in the second stanza to pull away for a 73-63 triumph. The Colonials carried over their hot shooting from Saturday to start...
John Marshall ranked #1 high school basketball team in the country
The John Marshall High School boys' basketball team in Richmond was ranked as the number one team in the nation, according to the national ranking publication MaxPreps.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
Chic’n & Beer opens as new Richmond restaurant
Chic’n & Beer opened last week at 1800 E. Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by the short-lived 1800 Brewhouse
vccs.edu
Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges
RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
wina.com
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
She won Richmond Teacher of the Year. She thanked her students and ancestors.
Franklin Military Academy middle school science and civics teacher Christal Corey was named 2023 Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday.
Virginia Business
Richmond apartments sell for $19.3M
Arlington-based Ritz Banc Group has acquired the Forest Ridge Apartments complex in Richmond from Colony Management for $19.3 million, Colliers announced Jan. 4. The apartment community has 135 units and is located in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, at 2665 Granite Hills Circle. Most of the units have townhome-style floorplans. The...
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
wvtf.org
Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide
Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia. A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?. The...
NBC12
‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
Henrico adds more days off to this year's school calendar
Henrico County Public Schools students will have three new days off in the coming months after school officials adjusted the school calendar.
I-95 south in Richmond back open after wreck
A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Richmond two miles south of Maury Street at mile marker 71 Wednesday afternoon.
Torchy’s Tacos opening two new Metro-Richmond locations, free queso giveaway
During the grand opening, the restaurant plans to give away a limited-edition Torchy's T-Shirt to the first 100 customers in line. The T-Shirt will guarantee the lucky winners one free order of Green Chile Queso for an entire year at the Short Pump location, as long as they are wearing the T-Shirt.
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Mother wants answers after seven bullets struck her Richmond home
Richmond police are investigating after a southside home was sprayed with bullets the day after Christmas.
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
