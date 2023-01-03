Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
Omaha Police identify bicyclist killed in crash with mail truck
Omaha Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash with a United States Postal truck on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Neb. man to lose house, pickup, $400K as part of drug sentence
LINCOLN — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence. On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in...
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: child who allegedly ran off from hospital found
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police were asking for the public’s help as they searched for a 14-year-old boy who allegedly ran off from a hospital. At 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Police confirmed the child was found. Saturday afternoon Council Bluffs Police announced that 14-year-old Hunter Kenyon ran away from...
kios.org
Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha
An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.
News Channel Nebraska
Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
kfornow.com
High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries
Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
KETV.com
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
WOWT
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 30-year-old Michael David Sinnott of Red Oak early this morning in the 600 block of Carter Drive for Domestic Abuse Assault (impeding airflow). Officers transported Sinnott to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
kmaland.com
One arrested on warrant in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
Comments / 0