ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant

(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kios.org

Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha

An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries

Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning

(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist

Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 30-year-old Michael David Sinnott of Red Oak early this morning in the 600 block of Carter Drive for Domestic Abuse Assault (impeding airflow). Officers transported Sinnott to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

One arrested on warrant in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy