Read full article on original website
Trav
3d ago
It is and has been, but the current administration is ignoring it because it is a planned major resettlement of population groups from third world countries, the largest in Us History, all at taxpayer expense. I wonder when people will have enough???
Reply(9)
7
commentreader
3d ago
Awesome he finally spoke up! And please do something about real affordable housing. The rents are impossible! Commercial and residential!
Reply(1)
6
Alfred Bonnabel
3d ago
He talks of embrassment! That's a hot one! His entire year as Mayor is a mistake for every NYC citizen.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Related
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies
George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.
Democrats busing migrants to NYC get results, not denunciation
Democrats and their media cheering squad went ballistic when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the border to New York and other northern cities; the furor only redoubled when Florida’s Ron DeSantis sent a batch to Martha’s Vineyard. “Human trafficking,” Hillary called it; “crimes against humanity,” AOC insisted. President Joe Biden denounced it as “un-American” and “playing politics with human beings.” Yet no screams at the various left-aligned nonprofits running their own buses. Nor now, at the news that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing the exact same thing, even though his state capital, Denver, is a sanctuary...
NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang
Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
Protesters rally for accountability on two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 capitol riots
New Yorkers rallied outside the New York Public Library in defense of democracy and to spread awareness that there is still justice and accountability to be had towards those who participated in the riots.
Boarder crisis: NYC emergency shelters for migrants have no rooms
Mayor Eric Adams wasn’t kidding when he said “there’s no room at the inn.” The influx of migrants into New York has gotten so bad that overfilled transient hotels are telling desperate refugees they should go back to the bus station for further guidance — and the city is scrambling to open more shelters. “The shelter is at full capacity,” one couple was told Friday at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue – which is supposed to be one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. The family, who traveled from Ecuador with two young kids, told The Post...
Gov. says Col. is helping migrants by sending them to NYC
NEW YORK -- Colorado's governor is responding to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' comments that Colorado is planning to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago.Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is only helping asylum seekers reach their desired destinations.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York from ColoradoAdams said as many as 30,000 migrants have already arrived in New York City by bus.The mayor has called for more federal funds to help with the influx of asylum seekers.Polis also says Congress needs to help cities and states, as well as enact better border security and immigration reform.
Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
Colorado gov planning to send migrants to New York City, Mayor Adams says
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Colorado is planning to send migrants to New York City and Chicago, while calling on the federal government to help with the migrant crisis.
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for it
Sanctuary cities are having to put their money where their mouths are of late. Until recently, the cities that welcomed everyone, “regardless of their immigration status,” went about their business without much ado, excepting for an occasional crime-related story linked to illegal immigration. Once push came to shove, and illegal aliens began showing up at their doorstep in droves, their welcoming policies appeared to be merely virtue signaling.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
Diane Savino to serve NYC Mayor Adams admin as senior advisor, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former State Sen. Diane Savino’s new role with Mayor Eric Adams administration became a bit clearer Wednesday thanks to a Politico report. Savino, a Democrat who served as state senator for the North Shore and parts of Brooklyn for nearly 20 years, will become a mayoral senior advisor working with Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and the legislative team, the online outlet reported citing an Adams spokesman.
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
amny.com
Op-ed | Proud Boys shouldn’t get a free ride from the NYPD
On the websites of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League you will find terms such as right-wing extremist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacist used describe the Proud Boys and their affiliates. The group is known for hate based violence. Members have been convicted of being leaders and co-conspirators in the deadly insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Because the former Yankee put his 20-unit East Village apartment building back on the market, here are your early links: AirTrain payment system still sucks, George Santos seems lonely, it's Tacombi town now, and more. [ more › ]
Times Square NYE celebration featured Chinese official who said Communist Party is 'great party'
A Chinese government official who routinely praises the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was featured at a New Year's Eve Times Square event attended by state and city officials.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: With Schools Ditching Merit for Diversity, Families of High Achievers Head for the Door
Alex Shilkrut has deep roots in Manhattan, where he has lived for 16 years, works as a physician, and sends his daughter to a public elementary school for gifted students in coveted District 2. It’s a good life. But Shilkrut regretfully says he may leave the city, as well as...
longislandbusiness.com
Attorney General James Sues Former CEO of Celsius Cryptocurrency Platform for Defrauding Investors
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, a co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC and its related entities (Celsius), for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky repeatedly made false and misleading statements about Celsius’s safety to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets onto the platform. As Celsius lost hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in risky investments, Mashinsky misrepresented and concealed Celsius’s deteriorating financial condition. Mashinsky also failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealer. Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement.
Fox News
923K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 30