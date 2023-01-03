Read full article on original website
On My Block spin-off trailer welcomes fans back to Freeridge
Rejoice, On My Block fans: Netflix is returning to a familiar setting in the trailer for the new spin-off series Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. This time around, the series will expand the mythology of the Los Angeles neighborhood–a mythology that taps into the supernatural. Or as the streamer succinctly puts it: “Same block. New curse. Old money.”
The best comedy movies to watch on Netflix right now
Netflix’s film library is positively gargantuan, so how is a couch potato just looking for a funny film expected to navigate such a behemoth? With The A.V. Club’s carefully curated list of the best comedies available on Netflix, that’s how. Included in this streaming guide—from classics like When Harry Met Sally and Monty Python And The Holy Grail to Netflix originals like The Lovebirds and Dolemite Is My Name—is insightful writing from expert film buffs that will help you minimize scrolling and get straight to the laughs. Read on for the platform’s best comedy movies, and if you’re looking to zero in on other genres, check out our streaming guides for the best Netflix has to offer in romantic comedy, thriller, horror, and family friendly films.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 6, to Sunday, January 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Get excited for a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race...
Nicole Kidman will step in front of the camera for Lioness, too
Move over, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman has a new A-list showrunner buddy. Yes, Kidman is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ empire. She was actually already on board his upcoming series Lioness as an executive producer under her Blossom Films banner. Now, a new Variety report confirms she’ll join Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in front of the cameras as well.
The 23 most anticipated TV shows of 2023
If your New Year’s resolution was to watch TV, 2023 is here to help. It’s already off to a promising start with the anticipated The Last Of Us adaptation arriving on HBO. But that’s just one of several exciting TV shows scheduled to arrive this year. The cable channel itself has lined up quite the queue, from Succession and Perry Mason’s return to a limited series led by Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. 2023 also serves up more exciting projects from Apple TV+, including a star-studded anthology about climate change. Not to be left behind, despite what audiences say, Netflix is set to drop an A24 comedy with Steven Yeun, and Peacock delivers a Rian Johnson whodunit.
Mythic Quest comes full circle with an energizing season 3 finale
Mythic Quest is not a show afraid to make a point. Though it paints with a broad brush, this workplace comedy about video games pushes against its form at every turn, creating a show far more nuanced and ambitious than its premise belies. Its sitcom characters might not change, but the viewer’s understanding of them does. With season three, Mythic Quest tested what it means for the characters to stay together and why, after seasons of torment, they still do.
17 great movies that are inexplicably not available for streaming anywhere
For all you digital disciples: do you ever wonder why some friends still collect physical media? After all, why have any clutter when everything’s available on streaming? Maybe it’s because not every movie you want to watch is actually available via streaming services. While some titles come and go from those platforms, others still haven’t gotten there yet. We’re not sure why this happens. Is it a bitter rights war? A purposeful lag to rebuild interest? Spiteful negligence? We’re often in the dark about these things.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London meet the parents in You People trailer
Watch out Fockers: your time as “worst film family to introduce a partner to” may soon be coming to an end. Two separate sets of parents are now vying for that crown—and their respective children just happened to fall in love. This will surely be a smooth and easy transition for everyone involved, right?
Letterboxd shares own stats for the most loved and watched films of 2022
Sure, we had our fun with Spotify Wrapped and all, but Letterboxd’s year-end roundup is finally here. The cinema-centric social site has revealed its community’s stats for the best-reviewed and most-watched films of 2022. The A24 hive stands strong amongst Letterboxd users, with high ranks for Everything Everywhere...
5 classic Kevin Costner movies you should see while waiting for more Yellowstone (and 5 hidden gems you may have missed)
Before Yellowstone and the role of John Dutton made him one of the highest-paid actors on TV, Kevin Costner was one of Hollywood’s most successful movie stars. A string of hits in the late 1980s to early 1990s put Costner on the map, and his Best Picture and Best Director Oscar wins for 1990’s Dances With Wolves solidified his place on Hollywood’s rarified A-List. While some of his movies were instant classics (think The Untouchables), others fell somewhere between monster hits (Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves) and blockbuster guilty pleasures (The Bodyguard). As Yellowstone fans wait for season five to resume this summer, here are five classic Costner movies, followed by five underrated Costner gems, that you should watch before the Duttons return.
Hugh Jackman still looks back on the old X-Men movies with pride, despite the Bryan Singer of it all
Hugh Jackman is happily hyping up Deadpool 3 and his return to the sideburns and adamantium skeleton of Wolverine, and that inevitably means that people are reflecting on the previous times he played Wolverine in the X-Men movies… which also inevitably means that people are remembering that Bryan Singer directed a bunch of those X-Men movies. Singer has been hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years, some predating his work on X-Men, along with general complaints about his behavior on set that reportedly almost derailed X2 and did ultimately get him fired from Bohemian Rhapsody.
Warner Bros. Discovery says it's done with all that widespread canceling in 2023
The Warner Bros. Discovery merger became one of the top entertainment stories of 2022 as news of layoffs and beloved shows and films getting axed for tax write-offs constantly rolled in for months. However, according to a report from Variety, that’s all being left in the last year as the company begins to find its way forward.
Bob Odenkirk's Saul follow-up gets a new title, Lucky Hank
Ever since Better Call Saul wrapped up last year, intense TV nerd scrutiny has been focused on what its stars would do next. There’s the new Vince Gilligan/Rhea Seehorn Apple TV+ series, of course, currently set for two seasons at the streamer. But what of Bob Odenkirk? Post-Saul, post-heart attack, post-unlikely vigilante action movie: What would Odenkirk, newly established as one of the kings of TV drama, do next?
Super-composer Michael Giacchino getting antsy to direct a remake of Them!
Well-known (bordering on outright inescapable) movie composer Michael Giacchino—who recently got into directing with his well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf By Night—has just lined up his first directorial feature, Deadline reports. Giacchino is apparently gearing up to remake 1954's Them!, a.k.a., the movie where giant irradiated ants roam all over New Mexico, killing people, and just generally doing “giant irradiated ant” stuff. You might remember the movie: It’s the one with the big irradiated ants.
Nicolas Cage plays Dracula (!) to a fed up familiar in new Renfield trailer
The premise for Universal’s new horror-comedy, Renfield, sounds like it was plucked directly from film Twitter’s list of wildest fantasies (or potentially just the brain of someone after one too many edibles): “what if there was a What We Do In The Shadows-style vampire workplace comedy, but it was about actual Dracula, and Dracula was played by Nicolas Cage?”
50 Cent says he's making an 8 Mile show with Eminem
Sorry, just had to get that out of our system. (Although, now that we think about it, not as dramatically as Eminem did in the lyrics of “Lose Yourself.”) Anyway: THR reports this week that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he’s working on a TV adaptation of coming-of-age rap success story 8 Mile, with star/creator Eminem apparently involved in the production.
Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Noah Schnapp, the 18-year-old actor who plays Will Byers in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has come out as gay. Schnapp’s experience echoes that of his famous character, as it became clear in the most recent season that Will had feelings for his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Schnapp pointed out as much in his social media coming out post, writing in the caption, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”
