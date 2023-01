Albany police say an assault suspect beat his girlfriend in the head with a hammer in the presence of her children and tried to set her house on fire. File Photo

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges.

Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr., whose last known address was in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive.