Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
11th January brings the first Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Fanstream
There’s a new range of toys in town, perfectly timed to be out in the world in time for the return of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 30th June. Hasbro are the company behind that range, and they bring us the very first Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Fanstream at 4.00pm UK time / 11.00am Eastern on Wednesday 11th January, which will hopefully give us a closer look at the new range and what’s to come in 2023.
fanthatracks.com
Popsockets Dimensionals range brings the Force to phones
From Popsockets, their new Dimensionals range, bringing you a Stormtrooper and the fearsome Darth Vader, both retailing for $55.00 with options for interest-free payments and free shipping on items over $40.00. Show your allegiance to the Galactic Empire with limited edition grips. Restore the dark side order to the galaxy....
fanthatracks.com
Collecting Tracks Wave 4: Star Wars Collecting Books
Join your hosts Richard Hutchinson and Chris Leddy for the latest episode of Fantha Tracks Radio’s Collecting Tracks. On this episode, Chris and Rich delve into the fascinating field of Star Wars collecting books, from the latest exhaustive guides to tomes from the 90’s and beyond. Learn more on Wave 4 of Collecting Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2: Spoils of War and Ruins of War
Every time an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episodes one and two of season two, ‘Spoils of War’ and ‘Ruins of War’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here.
fanthatracks.com
The Legacy of Star Wars: how does it compare to the top ten film franchises of all time?
With 12 movies and even more spin-offs, sequels, prequels, and TV series all produced since The Phantom Menace set the stage in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the most loved and successful franchises in cinematic history. Testament to its undeniable cultural impact is the fact that there are very few people out there who are unable to name at least a few iconic names and lines from the classics, even including the ones who haven’t managed to watch one of the films in full.
fanthatracks.com
Andor: Karis Nemik’s manifesto
Lucasfilm continue their look back at the first season of Andor by releasing key moments from the show, and that continues with this, the manifesto oif the ill-feted Karis Nemik. Rewatch some of the best moments of Season 1 of #Andor, continuing with Karis Nemik’s manifesto monolgue in episode 12....
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Crab Heist
Get cracking & stream the first two episodes of Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch only on Disney+. 🦀. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Doctor Aphra (2020) #27
The hunt for the Spark Eternal has ended in catastrophe! While a Spark-possessed Aphra tormented former friends aboard the ”Vermillion”, the true Aphra learned about Ascendant technology from its creator, Miril, and plotted her escape from a Spark-induced prison in her mind. Ordered to steal the Spark Eternal...
fanthatracks.com
Dark Ink Art timed release: Devin Schoeffler sequel set – ‘Seventh’, ‘Eighth’ and ‘Ninth’
TIMED RELEASE (PRE-ORDER) This piece is part of a timed release beginning Thursday (1/5/23) beginning at 9AM PT and ending Sunday (1/8/23) at 9PM PT. The edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold. ESTIMATED TO SHIP IN 5-6 WEEKS. Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust
Heading in from the wastes of Tatooine, this is The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust from Gentle Giant, limited to 3000 editions, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving in collections right now.
fanthatracks.com
Introducing the 2023 Gold Member collector set
It’s the 100th anniversary of Disney, and the D23 Gold member collector set celebrates that with not only a superb Mickey Mouse statue, but four membership card designs, one of which comes from the GFFA. New! Choice of D23 Gold Membership Card Design. In 2023, D23 is offering the...
Comments / 0