ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fanthatracks.com

11th January brings the first Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Fanstream

There’s a new range of toys in town, perfectly timed to be out in the world in time for the return of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 30th June. Hasbro are the company behind that range, and they bring us the very first Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Fanstream at 4.00pm UK time / 11.00am Eastern on Wednesday 11th January, which will hopefully give us a closer look at the new range and what’s to come in 2023.
fanthatracks.com

Popsockets Dimensionals range brings the Force to phones

From Popsockets, their new Dimensionals range, bringing you a Stormtrooper and the fearsome Darth Vader, both retailing for $55.00 with options for interest-free payments and free shipping on items over $40.00. Show your allegiance to the Galactic Empire with limited edition grips. Restore the dark side order to the galaxy....
fanthatracks.com

Collecting Tracks Wave 4: Star Wars Collecting Books

Join your hosts Richard Hutchinson and Chris Leddy for the latest episode of Fantha Tracks Radio’s Collecting Tracks. On this episode, Chris and Rich delve into the fascinating field of Star Wars collecting books, from the latest exhaustive guides to tomes from the 90’s and beyond. Learn more on Wave 4 of Collecting Tracks.
fanthatracks.com

The Legacy of Star Wars: how does it compare to the top ten film franchises of all time?

With 12 movies and even more spin-offs, sequels, prequels, and TV series all produced since The Phantom Menace set the stage in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the most loved and successful franchises in cinematic history. Testament to its undeniable cultural impact is the fact that there are very few people out there who are unable to name at least a few iconic names and lines from the classics, even including the ones who haven’t managed to watch one of the films in full.
fanthatracks.com

Andor: Karis Nemik’s manifesto

Lucasfilm continue their look back at the first season of Andor by releasing key moments from the show, and that continues with this, the manifesto oif the ill-feted Karis Nemik. Rewatch some of the best moments of Season 1 of #Andor, continuing with Karis Nemik’s manifesto monolgue in episode 12....
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Crab Heist

Get cracking & stream the first two episodes of Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch only on Disney+. 🦀. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.
fanthatracks.com

Comic Review: Doctor Aphra (2020) #27

The hunt for the Spark Eternal has ended in catastrophe! While a Spark-possessed Aphra tormented former friends aboard the ”Vermillion”, the true Aphra learned about Ascendant technology from its creator, Miril, and plotted her escape from a Spark-induced prison in her mind. Ordered to steal the Spark Eternal...
fanthatracks.com

Gentle Giant: Star Wars The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust

Heading in from the wastes of Tatooine, this is The Clone Wars Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Animated Mini-Bust from Gentle Giant, limited to 3000 editions, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving in collections right now.
fanthatracks.com

Introducing the 2023 Gold Member collector set

It’s the 100th anniversary of Disney, and the D23 Gold member collector set celebrates that with not only a superb Mickey Mouse statue, but four membership card designs, one of which comes from the GFFA. New! Choice of D23 Gold Membership Card Design. In 2023, D23 is offering the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy