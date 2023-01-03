ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

hk-now.com

Haddam Scout Troops Hold Court of Honor

(January 6, 2023) — Haddam BSA Troops #44 (for boys ages 11-17) and #44G (for girls ages 11-17) held its fall Court of Honor on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Scouts Liam Emigh and Soren Tassmer (photo below) led the ceremony held at the First Congregational Church of Haddam. There...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
CROMWELL, CT
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Cyclists excited for new Gold Star Memorial Bridge multi-use path

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The renovated northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge will not only allow heavy freight to bypass a 17-mile detour as they travel between New London and Groton, but also brings new possibilities for cyclists. Currently, the thin multiuse path on the bridge’s southbound span deters cyclists, according to […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for missing Old Saybrook man

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT

