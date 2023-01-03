Read full article on original website
Vernon police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident during game
(WFSB) - A Vernon police officer was fired as a youth hockey coach after an incident at a game over the weekend. The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association said Corey Sutherland reached onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player and pulled him down as he skated by. This happened...
hk-now.com
Haddam Scout Troops Hold Court of Honor
(January 6, 2023) — Haddam BSA Troops #44 (for boys ages 11-17) and #44G (for girls ages 11-17) held its fall Court of Honor on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Scouts Liam Emigh and Soren Tassmer (photo below) led the ceremony held at the First Congregational Church of Haddam. There...
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
Cyclists excited for new Gold Star Memorial Bridge multi-use path
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The renovated northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge will not only allow heavy freight to bypass a 17-mile detour as they travel between New London and Groton, but also brings new possibilities for cyclists. Currently, the thin multiuse path on the bridge’s southbound span deters cyclists, according to […]
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing Old Saybrook man
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
Eyewitness News
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
