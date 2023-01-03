Read full article on original website
Samsung debuts its SmartThings Station at CES 2023
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Samsung’s library of smart home devices has grown again this year, most notably the addition of the SmartThings Station. Debuting at CES 2023, the Samsung SmartThings Station connects with your smart home and Matter-enabled devices for simpler automation. This device aims to make it easier and more straightforward to connect your home from smart blinds to speakers. Using the SmartThings app on your smartphone, you can control this smartphone hub to keep your home running smoothly.
QuietOn 3.1 debuted noise-canceling earbuds made for snoring
Sensitive sleepers can rejoice at the new QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds, which use wide bandwidth noise to muffle sounds ranging from snoring to a neighbor's dog barking. As someone who is a very light sleeper, and has a partner who snores as loud as a dump truck, to say I was excited about these earbuds is an understatement.
Sony Inzone H3 review
Sony’s Inzone brand of PC accessories has its budget gaming headset option in the Inzone H3. They’re a simple pair of wired headphones with similar styling to the PlayStation 5 and the rest of the Inzone headphone line. With decent audio quality and comfort, the Inzone H3 isn’t a bad gaming headset for $100, and it’s good to see a USB DAC included at that price. However, just like its more expensive siblings, the Inzone H3 struggles to stand out against excellent competitors that bring more features to the table.
AirCozy Interactive Smart Pillow
Tossing and turning plague many sleepers. A smart pillow by Taiwan-based DozzyCozy aims to alleviate sleepless nights due to movement. The pillow was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2023. Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may...
This smart toilet tests urine with no mess
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The makers of the Vivoo wellness app have announced a branded smart toilet at CES 2023. The smart toilet device attaches to the front of existing toilets and is able to send accurate urine testing results to a smartphone within 90 seconds.
NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Review
As “the dreadmill”: Logging miles indoors can be a drag, especially if you own one that’s little more than a moving belt and some buttons to control it. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 treadmill (available at Amazon for $2,599.98) is far from boring, with its a 22-inch touch screen that tilts and pivots so you can stream workout classes from NordicTrack’s exercise programming platform, iFit. It also has an auto-follow setting that increases and decreases the belt’s speed to match the instructor’s recommendations. It’s on the larger, pricier side, but if you have the space and the budget, you’ll love working out on this high-end treadmill.
Hoover Onepwr Evolve Review
When it comes to standing upright, few vacuums do it better than the Hoover Onepwr Evolve (available at Amazon for $200.79) . This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to be a replacement for your old full-sized upright, and we think it succeeds in this mission. What the Onepwr Evolve has over its cordless vacuum competitors is stamina. Our lab tests show that even on the max settings the Onepwr Evolve has some of the longest-lasting batteries. It also boasts the largest dustbins we’ve ever seen. However, like a traditional upright, the Evolve cannot transform into a handheld. If that’s something important to you, you should check out the Tineco Pure One S15.
Sony’s Project Leonardo offers peak PS5 accessibility
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Sony unveiled Project Leonardo at its CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday, offering gamers a first glimpse at PlayStation’s first iteration of a bespoke controller made with accessibility in mind. In short, the controller features a split-panel design that is large, customizable, and doesn’t need to be held. In short, Sony hopes the upcoming controller will be the premier way gamers with physical disabilities interact with their PlayStation 5.
