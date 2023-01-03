Read full article on original website
chambanamoms.com
Where to Host a Party in Champaign-Urbana
Whether you’re in the market to host a baby shower or have another type of party planned, Champaign-Urbana can provide a multitude of solutions for your idea. We’re here to help. Below, in different sections, are options for hosting a party of varying purposes. We’ll start with baby showers and move on from there.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays’ FIRE AND ICE Brings Down the House at Palmer Arena
Danville’s opening First Fridays event of 2023 took place at the David S Palmer Arena, and FIRE AND ICE, as it was named, brought out a massive crowd. The public was told to enter through the public skating door on Main Street, and they did. But it took a while to get through a very long line. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr certainly noticed.
chambanamoms.com
Celebrating the Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year in Champaign-Urbana
How to celebrate the Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year in Champaign-Urbana. One of the great things about living in Champaign-Urbana is the bounty of cultures represented here. And what better way to learn about other cultures than to celebrate with them? It seems like we just finished with Jan. 1 New Year celebrations, and now it’s already time for another fun New Year occasion — the Lunar New Year.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Out at the Mall: More In Person Shopping Can Help Stores; Interest Shown in AMC Theaters
With the news this week that women’s clothing store Maurices in the Village Mall is closing later this month on the 22nd, Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it’s definitely a tough goodbye. He says even if stores are turning a small profit somewhere, the strategy these days seems to be “combine resources at the stores making more of a profit.” And while Vermilion Advantage perhaps didn’t have a new women’s clothing store on their radar for 2023, that has certainly changed.
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
25newsnow.com
Local grocery store shifts to on-demand work like popular rideshare, food delivery apps
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For those looking for work at the click of a button, there’s food delivery, rideshare driving, and now... grocery store work. Schnucks locations in Normal and Bloomington are now hiring members of their “FlexForce,” which is a team of workers that choose shifts on demand. It would use a similar system to popular gig work apps like GrubHub or Uber, where users can log in and choose a shift and location. They’ll be able to claim open shifts and opt-in to notification for shifts opening up.
Champaign dispensary makes changes after child marijuana edible hospitalizations soar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation’s consumption of recreational marijuana increases, health experts are calling for people to watch their little ones to prevent them from consuming edibles. Those marijuana-infused snacks are catching the eyes of a younger crowd and experts said they’re landing more of them in the hospital. “Obviously children, especially in […]
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
nowdecatur.com
Princess Ball returning to Decatur
January 5, 2023 – The Decatur Park District will once again host the popular Princess Ball on Saturday, January 28, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Scovill Activity Center. The event is tailored for princesses ages 5 to 12. For tickets, each Prince Charming should call 217.422.5911. The...
Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive
Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
WAND TV
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
Lost dog reunited with family through the help of social media
HOMER, Ill., (WCIA) — After a week in the winter elements, an 8-year-old yellow lab was found 15.8 miles away from home and reunited with his family. The Johnsons celebrated Christmas together in Homer and the next morning, they realized their beloved family dog, Kai, wasn’t there. That’s when they took to social media, sharing […]
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Police swear in 10 new officers
January 5, 2022 – The City of Decatur and Decatur Police Department have 10 new police patrol officers after holding a swearing-in ceremony Thursday. The ceremony took place in the City Council Chambers and included law enforcement, family, and community leaders and was presided over by Deputy Chief Brad Allen.
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville With Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Number Three? Could Be
(Above) Looking north from where Lynch Drive currently ends (Sunnyside Dispensary would be to the left from this angle), the very next parcel is owned by the Sleep Inn Hotel (to the right from this angle). The parcel after that is where Parkway Dispensary LLC out of Brookfield, IL would like to build Danville’s third cannabis dispensary (pending the groundbreaking for the 2nd one, the already approved Seven Point of Illinois at 388 Eastgate).
wjol.com
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
