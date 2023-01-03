ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

How much marijuana do Marylanders consume?

Marijuana will be legal in Maryland come July 1st and a new study is showing just how much marijuana Marylanders consume. Michael Sofis, the director of research at Cannabis Public Policy Consulting which conducted this story.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy