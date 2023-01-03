ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

If you need a hug in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's emergency, meet me at the logo

Unprecedented. That's the word that has been repeated ad nauseam this week in the wake of the tragic injury that Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered this week on Monday Night Football. This is an incident that the vast majority of people haven't had to experience over the course of their lives: quite literally watching someone almost lose their life on national television. By now, everyone knows the story of what was captured on ESPN airwaves. Hamlin popped up from a routine hit and then instantly fell to the ground, needing CPR and a trip to the ICU, where he still remains in critical condition.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former Arkansas, Browns RB Peyton Hillis reportedly unconscious in ICU after swimming accident

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, according to Alyssa Orange of KNWA. Hillis was reportedly helicoptered from the scene and remains unconscious in the ICU. On Friday, Arkansas football tweeted it's "encouraged to learn he's...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

