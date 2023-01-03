Read full article on original website
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
In Style
Kylie Jenner Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour With Red Lips and Voluminous Curls
If there's anything we can count on Kylie Jenner to slay, it's obviously her makeup. With her billion-dollar beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, it's a no-brainer to trust the mogul when it comes to glam. But in case you were in need of some convincing, Jenner posed in the company's latest campaign channeling Old Hollywood glamour.
In Style
Keke Palmer Yassified Maternity Fashion in a Plunging Cut-Out Sequin Gown
Just days after sharing glimpses of a holiday vacation full of rest and relaxation, Keke Palmer was very much back in business on Wednesday night — and she’s got the red carpet gown to prove it. Arriving at TAO Downtown in New York City for the 2023 New...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
In Style
Is Kim Kardashian a Swiftie Now?
Once upon a time, Kim Kardashian and her then-husband were feuding with Taylor Swift. It had to do with a secret (or not-so-secret?) call, a song, a music video, and a whole lot of drama that had Kim K stans and Swifties butting heads. Well, times have changed. Kim is no longer with her husband and Taylor Swift and the mother and entrepreneur has stated on the record that she finds a lot of Swift's tracks to be "super cute and catchy." One person that seems to have no beef at all with Taylor? TikTok sensation North West, who enlisted her mother for a dance-along to one of Swift's most popular tracks, "Shake it Off."
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
In Style
Shania Twain's Hot Pink Capri Pants Look Is Giving Fran Drescher
While on a tour de force promoting her new single "Giddy Up" and upcoming sixth album Queen of Me (set for a Feb. 3 release), Shania Twain has been stepping out in looks as legendary as the country singer's career (pink hair! animal print minidress! cheetah hood!). And her latest look channeled another '90s icon: Fran Drescher.
In Style
Prince Harry Said Prince William Physically Attacked Him After an Argument Over Meghan Markle
The first bombshell from Prince Harry's highly-anticipated autobiography Spare is here. While the book isn't due to come out until next week, an excerpt was published by The Guardian on Wednesday night, detailing a confrontation between Harry and Prince William that allegedly turned physical. In the book, Harry wrote that he was physically attacked by his brother at his London home in 2019 over an argument that broke out about his wife Meghan Markle. Harry says William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," to which the Duke of Sussex accused him of repeating the "press narrative" and that he expected better from him.
In Style
Hailey Bieber Wore a Matrix-Style Coat With a Pair of Pants You Probably Owned in Middle School
It’s only the first week of January and a number of things that were not on my 2023 Bingo card have happened already: a fist fight between two princes, Katie Holmes heading into the new year with a comically oversized bag, fuzzy hats trending, oh my! And now, once again doing what I could have never predicted, Hailey Bieber surprised us all by pairing her Matrix-like leather trench coat with an early-aughts pant trend. It’s Keanu Reeves-meets-Victoria’s Secret Pink circa 2008 and, once again to my surprise, I’m kind of loving it.
In Style
Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius
In all the time you’ll spend on the internet this year reading stories about the latest and greatest trends and celebrities wearing the latest and greatest in fashion, you’re definitely going to be inspired to purchase a lot of things. Some will be worth it, others maybe not so much — but TBH, whatever strikes your fancy is a win in my book. So go ahead and buy those inside-out boots (they’re pretty darn cool.) But if you’re kicking off 2023 by focusing on your budget and only investing in pieces that you know you will use for decades to come, allow Hailey Bieber’s desert-island pick to guide you. It’s pretty brilliant, after all.
In Style
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades
If you’re a makeup-lover, you’ll know that finding that holy grail foundation that matches your shade and meets your skin needs can be tricky. Fortunately, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — who works with stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande — has risen to the occasion with his new, shade-inclusive foundation line, which is going viral on TikTok for how good it looks and applies on a range of skin tones.
In Style
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
ICYMI, best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber hit up a West Hollywood pilates studio yesterday, showing off their most luxe athleisure ‘fits yet. Jenner opted for a pair of high-waisted black leggings from ‘It’ girl brand Alo Yoga — the second time she’s been spotted wearing the same coveted pair with BFF Bieber in the past month. She’s also been known to wear Alo Yoga’s Gen Z-loved flutter legging, so it’s clear to see that she’s a fan. Jenner completed the look with a tiny scoop-neck halter sports bra, accessorizing with slim cool-girl sunglasses, white tube socks, and chunky dad sneakers.
In Style
Sadie Sink Singlehandedly Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Jean Trend
Sadie Sink is the ‘It’ girl of the moment. With her recent involvement in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film and work in The Whale, she’s ascending to the top, simultaneously proving herself as a fashion icon by recirculating a Y2K fashion trend we didn’t know we needed.
In Style
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29
I love jeans. There, I said it. While many may find them uncomfortable and restrictive, jeans are the do-it-all fashion staple that make getting ready a breeze. Sometimes, of course, I wish there was another, more elegant piece that catered to the same style ease. Well, a quick scroll on Amazon showed me there is. Meet the Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress; it’s comfy, versatile, and goes with just about everything.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Kind of Men
In the wake of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski it reflecting on romance and how she seems to be bringing in the "worst" kind of men. During the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the mom and model explained that since she's been dating again — see: those courtside photos with Pete Davidson and those rumors about a certain Brad Pitt — she's realizing a lot about herself and the kind of men that are in her orbit.
In Style
TBT: Demi Lovato “Never Loved Anybody” Like Wilmer Valderrama
Who: Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Demi Lovato, 30, and actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42. How They Met: On January 11, 2010, a 17-year-old Demi met Wilmer, who was 29 at the time, while filming a PSA at the actor’s house to encourage Latino millennials to fill out their census forms.
In Style
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Shania Twain has officially taken the line, “color my hair, do what I dare,” to new heights. Yesterday, the singer-songwriter appeared outside the Today Show donning new pastel-pink tresses. The blown-out hair flipped at the ends and was made complete by a totally chic fringe. But the Queen of Me artist didn’t stop there. Instead, she looked to winter’s most popular trend: leather.
In Style
Prince Harry Insisted on Going Through the Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died at the Same Speed She Did
Prince Harry's upcoming biography, Spare, and the promotion surrounding its release have already revealed several bombshell truths about the royal family (including a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William). The latest headline comes from an excerpt of the memoir obtained by People that details a time when Prince Harry insisted on driving through the tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died in 1997.
In Style
Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fashion Brand, The Row
Those who grew up in the era of peak Olsen twin fandom knew acting was just a stepping stone in the sisters’ career. Mary-Kate and Ashley’s true passion was always fashion — they've been style icons from a young age — so it wasn’t all that surprising to fans of the duo when they retired as actors and pursued a career in design. It started with a preteen collaboration with Walmart and lead to the eventual creation of their high-end fashion brand, The Row.
