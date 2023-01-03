ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrtCl_0k2HjsCo00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games.

Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could be looking to coach in the NFL next season. Speculation is growing after Jim Harbaugh attempted to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last summer, along with his desire to finally get a Super Bowl ring. The pod discusses whether or not they think he will go back to the NFL & who could fill his shoes at Michigan if a departure for the pros does indeed happen.

There was a fantastic slate of bowl games this week that included Tulane stepping up and winning the Cotton Bowl over USC in dramatic fashion. Out west at the Rose Bowl, Penn State capped off their season on a high note by beating Utah. Mississippi State was able to put closure on their season with a gritty win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl and finally, it would only be right to discuss Iowa beating Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

4:22 Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL

18:40 Where does Michigan go if Jim Harbaugh leaves

32:20 Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl

46:24 Penn State wins the Rose Bowl over Utah 35-21

49:35 Mississippi State takes the victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl

55:00 Iowa wins 21-0 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former Arkansas, Browns RB Peyton Hillis reportedly unconscious in ICU after swimming accident

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, according to Alyssa Orange of KNWA. Hillis was reportedly helicoptered from the scene and remains unconscious in the ICU. On Friday, Arkansas football tweeted it's "encouraged to learn he's...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Kansas State 14-1 after overtime victory at No. 19 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 97-95 victory Saturday night at No. 19 Baylor, where new Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang was on staff the past 19 seasons. Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12), and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Baylor then called timeout and appeared to be trying to set up a game-ending shot before Adam Flagler, who had 23 points, was surrounded...
WACO, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy