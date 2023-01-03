Read full article on original website
First Impressions: Razer Blade 18 Review
The Razer Blade 18 is an exciting desktop replacement, with a colossal 18-inch screen and the most powerful specs you could wish for. It’s just a shame there’s no 4K or OLED/Mini LED option to make this feel like the ultimate gaming laptop experience. Key Features. Massive 18-inch...
First Impressions: Lenovo Smart Paper Review
If you’re after a complete smart notebook, the Smart Paper might very well be worth a look when it arrives later this year. AndroidThe software here is a very customised version of Android. Pen and folio includedNo need to buy the accessories separately as they come in the box.
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
What is Haptic Feedback? The vibration technology explained
Game developers aim to make their titles more immersive each year, adding features such as ray tracing, higher resolutions and Haptic Feedback to create more impactful experiences for gamers. You may come across the term haptic feedback before, as the technology gains more traction with game consoles and external hardware.
Amazon’s unbelievable MacBook Air deal is now back in stock
Apple’s MacBook Air got a new lease of life with the arrival of the M1 processor in 2020. You can save big on this Apple Silicon MacBook Air right now. If you’re seeking an Apple Silicon MacBook Air then Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) for just £877.99 right now. That’s a 12% saving on the £999 asking price.
