955wtvy.com
Two Wiregrass Cities Lose Urban Status
Two cities in The Wiregrass have lost their status an urban area. For the latest census, the definition of an urban area was increased to a minimum of 5,000 residents, up from 2,500 in 2010. Both Headland and Geneva, lost their Urban status since both have populations under the 5,000 mark.
Action News Jax
‘A lot of people didn’t make it out:’ Dozier School for Boys memorial set to be unveiled next Friday
MARIANNA, Fla. — A memorial to the victims of the infamous Dozier School for Boys is set to be unveiled in one week on the grounds of the now-shuttered state-run reform school in Marianna. The Dozier School for Boys was in operation for 111 years before finally being closed...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
WJHG-TV
Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
955wtvy.com
An Arrest in a Deadly Dothan Shooting
Dothan Police say they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday. Cops say the 9-1-1 call came in for a possible suicide at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. After an investigation, Justin Marchozzi, the person who called police was arrested for murder. A motive is unknown.
wtvy.com
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. Charged with multiple crimes are Harry Rashod Wright, 30, and Latoya Jasmine Brown, who is 34. Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis told News 4 that vice officers...
wdhn.com
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
