Read full article on original website
Related
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
Our human ancestors learned to sail half a million years ago, study suggests
Imagine ancient hominids sailing the Mediterranean hundreds of thousands of years before humans (Homo sapiens) appeared. The idea might sound bizarre: we think of boats as a human transportation technology, something that, like the wheel, our primitive ancestors developed at the dawn of civilization. So the revelation that a precursor to humans — meaning, a species of closely-related hominids that predate us — may have invented the boat and even sailed the Mediterranean long before us is a shocking proposition.
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Scientists believe a large species of Rhinoceros lived alongside humans over 29,000 years ago
Elasmotherium; the Siberian 'Unicorn'Photo byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Elasmotherium, also known as the giant rhinoceros or the Siberian unicorn, was a species of rhinoceros that lived during the Pleistocene era. It was a massive animal, with some specimens reaching up to five meters in length and three meters in height.
12 amazing archaeological discoveries of 2022: From the world's oldest limb amputation to the fighting sausage dogs of the Roman Colosseum
Scientists revealed a number of fascinating historical discoveries in 2022, from the oldest drinking straws to the first limb amputation.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
2-million-year-old DNA reveals an ancient Greenland ecosystem "unlike any now found on Earth"
North Greenland is known for being "the land of the midnight sun and dog sledding" as a polar desert with massive icebergs. But that wasn't always the case – 2 million years ago, it was "a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth." A historic and "extraordinary" finding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quarry workers stumble upon remains of rare 16th-century English ship, researchers say
The remains of a rare 16th-century vessel were unexpectedly unearthed along the English coastline by quarry workers last year, archaeologists said. Workers for CEMEX, a building materials company, were dredging a quarry near Kent in April when they stumbled upon the remnants of the wooden ship and contacted experts, according to a Dec. 30 news release from Wessex Archaeology.
northernarchitecture.us
Tanzanian Singita Grumeti Reserves Named The Best Hotel In The World
Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti Reserves Faru Faru lodge, named the best hotel in the world in 2011 by Travel + Leisure magazine’s 16th annual World’s Best Awards, it received a score of 98.44 out of 100 on a list based on reader surveys and feedback. Located at Serengeti National Park, the hotel is made up of two lodges and a tent camp, offers unparalleled luxury in the thick of the wild.
Comments / 0