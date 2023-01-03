ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Biden spotlights Louisville revitalization project during Kentucky visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention. During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New restaurant opens near Louisville's Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant that borders the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods held its grand opening Thursday with Louisville's new mayor on hand. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined co-owner Decemond Hampton and others for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at InKredible's Burgers & Shakes at 1506 Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street, in a building that was once occupied by Rally's.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Plan to build a new police headquarters in New Albany raises concerns over funding

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build a new police headquarters in New Albany is causing disagreements between City Council members over how it would be funded. The nearly $13 million project calls for the new headquarters to be built on a vacant lot across from the current New Albany Police station, but not everyone on council agrees on the project.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
CHARLESTOWN, IN

