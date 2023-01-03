Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KentuckyTed RiversKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
wdrb.com
App new to Louisville area connects restaurants with short-term workers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kitchen at Toogie's Table in Bardstown was fully staffed on Wednesday, all thanks to an app. Mike Wajda, food director at Common Bond Hospitality, worked with Gigpro to help match prospective workers with Toogie's Table. "If somebody calls out, within a matter of an hour...
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
wdrb.com
Biden spotlights Louisville revitalization project during Kentucky visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention. During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
TSA hosting 2 recruiting events for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration is hiring officers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. TSA will host a recruiting event on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Louisville East on Hurstbourne Parkway. The event includes a...
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
wdrb.com
New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
wdrb.com
Mother-daughter duo turns Jeffersonville warehouse into full-service furniture bank for less fortunate
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana women worked for months to open their furniture operation. But this isn't the typical buy-and-sell storefront that dots some of the Louisville area's most popular shopping districts. Happy Home Furniture Bank was designed to help people moving from the street or a shelter...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
wdrb.com
BACK IN THE STATES | Scottsburg radio station owner moved to Texas after stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana clean-up crews asking for patience as they help those impacted by recent extreme weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRRB) -- The extreme weather over the last couple of weeks has wrecked havoc on some homes and businesses across Kentuckiana. Now, clean-up crews are drowning in demand. Between freezing cold temperatures at Christmas causing pipes to burst and recent flooding spilling into homes and businesses, Paul Davis...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
wdrb.com
New restaurant opens near Louisville's Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant that borders the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods held its grand opening Thursday with Louisville's new mayor on hand. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined co-owner Decemond Hampton and others for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at InKredible's Burgers & Shakes at 1506 Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street, in a building that was once occupied by Rally's.
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wdrb.com
Plan to build a new police headquarters in New Albany raises concerns over funding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build a new police headquarters in New Albany is causing disagreements between City Council members over how it would be funded. The nearly $13 million project calls for the new headquarters to be built on a vacant lot across from the current New Albany Police station, but not everyone on council agrees on the project.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
'A lot like home' | New Vine Grove police chief ready to grow small department
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove is naming a new police chief less than a month after the department's former chief resigned. Chief Kenneth Holbert has been serving as interim since the resignation of former chief Kenny Mattingly last month. He'll be officially introduced as the head of the department on Monday.
wdrb.com
Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
wdrb.com
Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
wdrb.com
Louisville to hold 'Night of Remembrance' to memorialize 2022 victims of gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will hold a special ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., to remember the lives lost to gun violence last year. The event will take place at Bates Memorial Baptist Church at 620 Lampton Street. The Louisville Metro Police Department investigated...
