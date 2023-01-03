Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
NFL considering playoff scenario that would add 8th seed, un-eliminate several teams
If the Bills-Bengals game is declared a no contest, the NFL likely will need to make adjustments to seeding or the playoff format. Here are two ideas reportedly being considered.
Bengals, Ravens prepare to play amid difficult circumstances
CINCINNATI (AP) — After an upsetting week for the Bengals and teams around the NFL, Cincinnati and the Baltimore Ravens must figure out how to compartmentalize their emotions enough to play a game that still matters in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals were hosting Buffalo on Monday night...
Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
Falcons 2023 NFL Draft pick scenarios entering Week 18
With the Falcons eliminated from postseason contention, the team’s season finale will be this Sunday against the Buccaneers. Atlanta hasn’t topped Tampa Bay since Tom Brady joined the division, and there is a possibility that the Falcons will fall once again in Week 18, which would tie the record for all-time wins without a loss against one team for Tom Brady.
Get Smart: Kirby’s carves his own path to dynasty at Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart landed his first coaching job because the price was right. “We had only $8,000 to pay a guy,” remembered Chris Hatcher, the coach who gave Smart his break at Division II Valdosta State more than two decades ago. “We were the perfect match for a guy that had no coaching experience.”
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
Ten Players Listed as DNP in Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. These are purely estimations as the team only held a walk-thru:. DNP: Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Kelvin Beachum, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter and Colt...
Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss
After getting his basketball talent stolen by the Monstars in “Space Jam,” Patrick Ewing now appears to have gotten his coaching ability stolen. Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas had another dud of a game Wednesday against Villanova. They were blown out by the Wildcats 73-57 for their fifth straight loss. Georgetown is now 5-11 and still winless... The post Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CIAA announces TV partnerships, schedules
The CIAA announces new partnerships for its basketball TV broadcasts. The post CIAA announces TV partnerships, schedules appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
