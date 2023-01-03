ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons 2023 NFL Draft pick scenarios entering Week 18

With the Falcons eliminated from postseason contention, the team’s season finale will be this Sunday against the Buccaneers. Atlanta hasn’t topped Tampa Bay since Tom Brady joined the division, and there is a possibility that the Falcons will fall once again in Week 18, which would tie the record for all-time wins without a loss against one team for Tom Brady.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ten Players Listed as DNP in Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. These are purely estimations as the team only held a walk-thru:. DNP: Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Kelvin Beachum, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter and Colt...
Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss

After getting his basketball talent stolen by the Monstars in “Space Jam,” Patrick Ewing now appears to have gotten his coaching ability stolen. Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas had another dud of a game Wednesday against Villanova. They were blown out by the Wildcats 73-57 for their fifth straight loss. Georgetown is now 5-11 and still winless... The post Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy