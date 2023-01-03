ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle.

The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox.

Air Force veteran, Reco Jefferson, 36, started earning $30,000 a month from a drop-sharing side hustle that he worked alongside his IT job after military service Credit: Jam Press/@roughneck_actual

But after receiving the Audi, Jefferson began driving without giving his expensive whip’s slick new tires a chance to warm up.

This U.S. Air Force veteran was traveling in the Audi near his Philadelphia home when he spun out and careened into a wall.

Jefferson said: “I was just glad I got out of the wreck alive.

“I was doing 90mph, and the roads were cold, so the tire didn’t grip, so I slid into a wall.

“I had lost complete control and knew I was going to crash.

“The whole front was smashed up, and I knew then and there that it wasn’t repairable.”

But this veteran’s story doesn’t have a sad ending.

Instead of sulking over his lost R8, Jefferson purchased four other supercars with a collective value of $1.3million.

These supercars included:

  • Two-tone Black and Cyan McLaren 765 Spider ($623,000)
  • Purple Porsche GT3 RS ($340,000)
  • Mexico blue Porsche GT4RS ($225,000)
  • Java green Audi RSQ8 ($180,000)

Jefferson now owns ten supercars.

The other vehicles within Jefferson’s collection are:

  • Lamborghini’s Aventador SVJ in yellow ($800,000)
  • Lamborghini’s Huracan Performante in red ($310,000)
  • Nissan’s Skyline R33 GTR in silver ($100,000)
  • Mercedes-AMG G-65 in black ($205,000)
  • Mercedes-Benz’s GLB-35 in red ($60,000)
  • Mitsubishi Evo 10 in white (now worth $30,000)
Reco Jefferson totaled his Audi R8 on a road near his Philadelphia home after the car’s tires failed to maintain traction on the cold street Credit: Jam Press/@roughneck_actual

The former U.S. Air Force member acquired this high-end fleet after starting an online drop-shipping side hustle alongside his post-service IT job.

Jefferson also began building Amazon automation systems to enable him to sell products and market his expertise.

Comments / 442

Guest
3d ago

Spun out in a AWD? Leave the big toys for the big boys and sell those RWDs to someone who can handle them cause you're just a liability waiting to happen. Money can buy trophies but not skill.

Chuckie's Back
3d ago

Instead of leading with veteran who wrecks 400k cars before breakfast lead with online scam artist wrecks car before breakfast.

Gavier G Jr
3d ago

If you can afford it, I guess; drive it like you stole it!! Can’t hate on the guy if he put in the work to flaunt his lack of driving skills

