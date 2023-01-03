US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle.
The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox.
But after receiving the Audi, Jefferson began driving without giving his expensive whip’s slick new tires a chance to warm up.
This U.S. Air Force veteran was traveling in the Audi near his Philadelphia home when he spun out and careened into a wall.
Jefferson said: “I was just glad I got out of the wreck alive.
“I was doing 90mph, and the roads were cold, so the tire didn’t grip, so I slid into a wall.
“I had lost complete control and knew I was going to crash.
“The whole front was smashed up, and I knew then and there that it wasn’t repairable.”
But this veteran’s story doesn’t have a sad ending.
Instead of sulking over his lost R8, Jefferson purchased four other supercars with a collective value of $1.3million.
These supercars included:
- Two-tone Black and Cyan McLaren 765 Spider ($623,000)
- Purple Porsche GT3 RS ($340,000)
- Mexico blue Porsche GT4RS ($225,000)
- Java green Audi RSQ8 ($180,000)
Jefferson now owns ten supercars.
The other vehicles within Jefferson’s collection are:
- Lamborghini’s Aventador SVJ in yellow ($800,000)
- Lamborghini’s Huracan Performante in red ($310,000)
- Nissan’s Skyline R33 GTR in silver ($100,000)
- Mercedes-AMG G-65 in black ($205,000)
- Mercedes-Benz’s GLB-35 in red ($60,000)
- Mitsubishi Evo 10 in white (now worth $30,000)
The former U.S. Air Force member acquired this high-end fleet after starting an online drop-shipping side hustle alongside his post-service IT job.
Jefferson also began building Amazon automation systems to enable him to sell products and market his expertise.
