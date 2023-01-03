ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU Fans Are Paying HOW MUCH For National Championship Tickets?!

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009VtZ_0k2HctL000
Photo: Getty Images

TCU fans have been waiting a lifetime for this moment — and they're not afraid to spend a little a lot of dough.

The No. 3 Horned Frogs will face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9 in Los Angeles and TCU fans are doing everything they can to make sure they get a good seat in SoFi Stadium. Even if it costs them thousands and thousands of dollars.

"Tickets are not cheap. (But) I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 — so we have to go!" TCU alum Kathy Thomas told WFAA . Her daughter Kristen said they were looking at and booking flights to California during the Fiesta Bowl champions ceremony. TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan 51-45 on Saturday (December 31).

On StubHub , the get-in price is $360. That'll get you one ticket in the nosebleeds, which reach prices of up to $4,500. Lower level seats range from $3,000 to $10,000, not including VIP sections on the 50-yard line which can run you up to $20,000. On Ticketmaster , the cheapest tickets are $426 while lower level seats reach up to $5,000. Other ticket resale websites have similar prices.

These prices don't include flights or travel accommodations, either! Flight prices and hotels are skyrocketing for the weekend. Maybe you should try your luck in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing to help pay for your trip . 🤣

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like reading this article, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy