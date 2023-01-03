ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Reach Deal With Rafael Devers To Avoid Arbitration

By Jason Hall
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445o83_0k2Hc9GB00
Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with third baseman Rafael Devers on a one-year, $17.5 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to MLB.com 's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday (January 3).

The two sides are reportedly still focused on negotiations for a multiyear extension that would stop Devers from hitting the free agent market after the 2023 season, the sources confirmed.

The Red Sox have lost several key contributors from their 2018 World Series team with shortstop Xander Bogaerts , who signed with the San Diego Padres last month and outfielder Mookie Betts , who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Boston also lost slugger J.D. Martinez (Dodgers), catcher Christian Vázquez (Minnesota Twins) and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during free agency this offseason.

Devers is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons, hitting for a .295 average, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs last season and a .283 average, 139 home runs and 455 RBIs during the past six seasons.

The 26-year-old won the Silver Slugger award and was selected to the MLB second-team in 2021.

Devers is expected by many to get a $300 million-plus contract once he reaches a long-term deal, whether it be with Boston or another MLB team next offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Red Sox players react to Devers' reported contract extension

Red Sox Nation finally was given something to cheer about as Boston locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension. Devers, originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2023 season, reportedly signed an 11-year, $331 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. That means the star third baseman will remain in Boston through his age-37 season.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT

Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

I’m Not Afraid Anymore!

Since the moment Spring Training 2021 ended and neither Xander Bogaerts nor Rafael Devers were extended, one emotion has dominated my mind as a Red Sox fan: fear. I have been afraid. Afraid of what’s coming next. Half of that fear came to be realized when Bogaerts signed his monstrous 11-year, $280,000,000 contract with the San Diego Padres during the Winter Meetings.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Much to unpack as Sox finally do the right thing with Devers

The Red Sox absolutely, positively, we'll-turn-this-car-around-right-now had to sign Rafael Devers. They could not watch another homegrown star leave. They could not sell a disgruntled fanbase on acquiring more prospects. They could not bookend this winter by losing Xander Bogaerts in free agency and trading Devers. So they chose the...
BOSTON, MA
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy