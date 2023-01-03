Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
crypto-academy.org
SEC Objects Binance’s Plans To Acquire Voyager Digital
Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has received a “limited objection” from the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. Binance’s planned $1 billion acquisition of insolvent cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital was rejected due to a lack of “sufficient information.”. The limited objection was submitted on January...
crypto-academy.org
Genesis Parent Company DCG Closes Wealth Management Division
After learning that Genesis Global had let go 30% of its workforce, DCG, the parent firm, decided to shut down its wealth section. The corporation has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty at Genesis since the FTX crash, and this is the most recent indication of concern. Digital Currency Group (DCG),...
crypto-academy.org
U.S. Securities Regulator Probes FTX Investors’ Due Diligence
According to two sources familiar with the investigation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking for information regarding FTX investors’ due diligence as the repercussions from the crypto firm’s failure spread. The SEC charged three of FTX‘s top executives with scamming investors in the cryptocurrency trading...
crypto-academy.org
French Central Bank Governor Calls For ‘Obligatory Crypto Licensing’
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of the Bank of France, has demanded stronger licensing regulations for cryptocurrency enterprises in France, citing the current turbulence in the cryptocurrency markets. The governor said in a speech on January 5 that France shouldn’t wait for upcoming EU cryptocurrency regulations before establishing strict...
crypto-academy.org
Mt Gox Repayments Moved Back To September 2023
Base and intermediate payments will be delayed from July to September 2023, according to an Mt. Gox announcement. Creditors may now see the light at the end of the tunnel, although one that is significantly longer than when they first started waiting for their money. The first payments that creditors...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Wants to Retrieve the Charitable Donations of SBF
FTX is reportedly trying to recover millions of dollars in donations made by its charity arm, Future Fund, and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). According to a report, Future Fund had committed over $160 million to over 110 nonprofit organizations as of September 2020. Those include biotech startups and university researchers working on Covid-19 vaccines and pandemic studies. SBF also donated to several NGOs in India, China, and Brazil. Representatives of SBF stated that these donations were made from FTX trading profits and not from customer deposits.
crypto-academy.org
Twitter Data Breach: Hacker Released 200M Users’ Information For Free
Following a breach that exposed 400 million users’ private information in the final week of December 2022, 200 million Twitter users’ private information, including their email addresses, was made for sale. The hacker who perpetrated the December breach had already made a demand of $200,000 from Twitter to...
crypto-academy.org
CZ Suggests that Web3 Adoption is Inevitable
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of Binance, suggests that Web3 adoption is inevitable, even if it is slow at first. CZ recently tweeted that 43 out of the top 100 global brands have already “tippy-toed” into the world of Web3. Web3, also known as the decentralized...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Miners Return Energy To Distressed Texas Grid
After the catastrophic winter storm in Texas in December 2022, Bitcoin miners supplied the system with up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity, which was sufficient to light more than 1.5 million modest houses. Due to the adaptability of mining operations and the supplementary services offered by state authorities, this remarkable...
crypto-academy.org
Founders of Three Arrows Capital Subpoenaed By US Court
According to details provided by consultancy company Teneo, the founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Zhu Su and Kyle Davies were served a Twitter subpoena on January 5 after Singaporean authorities gave the liquidators authorization as a result of an American bankruptcy court decision. According to a Teneo representative, Singapore’s...
crypto-academy.org
Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It
The most persuasive argument that fraud was committed when previous FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was in charge of the insolvent crypto exchange was made by current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III in his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. According to Ray, there is substantial evidence that FTX...
Comments / 0