We'll find out on Sunday, the 29th, over at the Inverness Bar & Supper Club. That's when the WINNER will be honored as the Liberty County Citizen of the Year! In the meantime, the Liberty County Chamber, is accepting nominations for the Liberty County Citizen of the Year. You're encouraged to send in the name of the person you'd like to nominate along with a narrative of their service & accomplishments. Please get your nominations in by the deadline, no later than Wednesday, the 18th, to the Liberty County Chamber, PO Box 632, Chester, MT 589522, or email coordinator@libertycountycc.com. For more information, please contact Sheila, at 759 4848.

LIBERTY COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO