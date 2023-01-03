Read full article on original website
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals
This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
A Forest Adventure In Conrad
The Missoula's Children's Theatre, along with over 50 of our local students, will be presenting, "Red Riding Hood," in the Conrad High School Auditorium, on Saturday afternoon, the 21st. 2 performances are on tap at 3, & 5, o'clock. You'll experience the original musical adaptation of this classic "real forest adventure" presented locally in our Golden Triangle, by the Pondera Arts Councils. Adult tickets are $10, $7, for seniors, & $5, for students. Don't worry about a thing, tickets will be available for both performances at the door on Saturday, the 21st, 2 weeks from this weekend. For more information, please contact Jan Carter at 278 5409.
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
Who’s The Citizen Of The Year?
We'll find out on Sunday, the 29th, over at the Inverness Bar & Supper Club. That's when the WINNER will be honored as the Liberty County Citizen of the Year! In the meantime, the Liberty County Chamber, is accepting nominations for the Liberty County Citizen of the Year. You're encouraged to send in the name of the person you'd like to nominate along with a narrative of their service & accomplishments. Please get your nominations in by the deadline, no later than Wednesday, the 18th, to the Liberty County Chamber, PO Box 632, Chester, MT 589522, or email coordinator@libertycountycc.com. For more information, please contact Sheila, at 759 4848.
Valier Library’s Workshop
A basic computer workshop's been scheduled for 6:30, Thursday night (1/12) down at the Valier Public Library. This will be an all encompassing session, including mobile phones, basic computer & mobile phone workshops such as the internet, social media, email, downloading files, transferring pictures, internet safety, passwords, adjusting setting & screenshots. Please bring along your laptop or tablet. If you don't have one, don't worry about a thing, the library will furnish you with one.
Tipsy? Call The Taxi
Tomorrow night's New Year's Eve, & besides that, it's also Saturday night! This could well be a recipe for disaster if you try to drive. Don't worry about a thing, thanks to our Toole County Search & Rescue, you can get a lift safely home when you call the "taxi," the TIPSY Taxi. Happy New Year, & stay alive by calling 434 5585.
Every TWO Seconds!
Every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS lifesaving blood! Sunburst, is coming to the rescue. They're having a Community Blood Drive next Tuesday (1/3) afternoon. Blood donation hours will be from 12:30, to 5:30, up at the Sunburst Methodist Church. BTW, the Red Cross provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals & medical centers here in Montana.
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
