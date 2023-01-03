Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
KSLTV
New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American sweets
More than 800 businesses are partners with the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. Today, a new candy store, with the goal of building bridges between cultures, joined the ranks. The store brings authentic Latin American treats to Ogden.
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
ABC 4
Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City
Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts
Heather Gay Still Has A Black Eye On Night 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girl’s trip to San Diego, the Witches of the Wasatch Mountains were still sitting around the table at the Greek Dinner. Whitney Rose leaned across the table, looked into Heather Gay’s one good eye and asked her point blank, […] The post Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts appeared first on Reality Tea.
Maybe it’s time to rewatch ‘Sons of Provo’
Latter-day Saints have been the focus of media following “Under the Banner of Heaven” and other television shows. Here’s a look back at a Latter-day Saint mockumentary from 2004 called “Sons of Provo.”
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction
When will the water plant construction in City Creek Canyon start? When will the periodic closures take place?
1 dead in Salt Lake City house fire near Liberty Park
One person was found dead after a house fire broke out near Liberty Park Thursday afternoon. No one else was injured.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC will continue to be hub for Delta for another 20 years; airline to offer free Wi-Fi
SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Airlines and Salt Lake City International Airport will be partners for at least the next 20 years. The two sides agreed on a contract extension that will keep Salt Lake City as a major hub for the airline through 2044. There is also an...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
Thieves involved in yoga studio thefts arrested in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Suspects Nathaniel James-Dessault and Jennifer Bateman were in possession of two stolen vehicles and arrested by Woods Cross Police at their Bountiful hotel earlier today. They are […]
New weather alerts for Wasatch Front
Our latest storm started as valley rain and mountain snow, but shifts that valley rain to snow overnight. As a result, the National Weather Service has added a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Utah ahead of a storm expected through Friday morning. The Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
Utahns can win free Wendy's for a year if they're willing to wait
While most are hoping and expecting a prosperous 2023, it will be an especially good year for 100 lucky Utahns who don't mind waiting in line.
Comments / 0