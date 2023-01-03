ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City

Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
PARK CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts

Heather Gay Still Has A Black Eye On Night 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girl’s trip to San Diego, the Witches of the Wasatch Mountains were still sitting around the table at the Greek Dinner. Whitney Rose leaned across the table, looked into Heather Gay’s one good eye and asked her point blank, […] The post Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New weather alerts for Wasatch Front

Our latest storm started as valley rain and mountain snow, but shifts that valley rain to snow overnight. As a result, the National Weather Service has added a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Utah ahead of a storm expected through Friday morning. The Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday morning.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT

