NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Head Coach Gary Patterson's Message to Fans as TCU Runs for Title
The TCU Horned Frogs are making history, and it's all leading up to their big moment in the national spotlight. Led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, No 3 TCU will face No. 1 Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Many...
marioncoherald.com
TCU Assistant Coach has Jefferson ties
TCU Outside Receiver Coach Malcolm Kelly, is the son of Marva Smith-Kelly, who attended Hall Community Elementary School and graduated from lefferson High School. His father, Moses Kelly, is also an East Texas native who was raised in Henderson, Texas, and was graduated from West Rusk High School. Malcom is...
WFAA
TCU's Dylan Horton has a big fan ahead of the championship -- his former high school coach
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco High School’s football coach Jeff Harbert has coached a lot of guys over his 18-year career. But there’s only been one Dylan Horton. “It's great to see good people have success,” Harbert said. “And Dylan is a great man.”. The TCU defensive...
WFAA
TCU fans show up in numbers for CFP championship sendoff
The TCU Horned Frogs left Fort Worth on Friday morning for Los Angeles. And Frogs fans were ready.
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU's National Championship Run Is Already a Win for the University, Incoming President Says
The TCU Horned Frogs have made history, and now the team is heading to the College Football Championship. We asked Incoming TCU incoming President Daniel Pullin his reaction when the team won the game that got them there. “Well, it was joy and pride, and I probably welled up a...
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
The longtime Texas Christian football coach worked for Steve Sarkisian at rival Texas this season.
WFAA
Georgia family divided heading into National Championship game
ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history. The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking...
TCU watch parties for the CFP National Championship
Cheer on the Horned Frogs with other TCU alumni and fans.
WFAA
Sonny Dykes has TCU in a title game in his first season. This is how rare that is.
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU's Sonny Dykes is in rarefied air when he and his team take the field against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Since 1992, when college football started having teams compete for national championships in an actual game...
Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo: The story behind TCU's unusual chant
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football. 'Riff Ram Bah Zoo' may sound more like a Dr. Seuss poem than a rallying cry, but it is a beloved tradition for the Frogs. Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo Who, Wah, Wah, Who Give 'em Hell, TCU. According to TCU, it's the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference, the university's original athletic conference. It likely dates back to the 1920s. "The old cheers, all over the nation, were those kind of...
Hypnotoad creator says it's 'awesome' TCU players and fans embrace his creation
FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether in Amon G. Carter Stadium, in downtown Fort Worth or scrolling through social media on a Saturday while watching college football, it's nearly impossible to avoid interacting with TCU's viral new, meme mascot. The Hypnotoad. The four-legged, mesmerizing amphibian has become a rallying symbol...
No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon
Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
footballscoop.com
How talented is TCU really?
The defending national champions and owners of the nation's longest winning streak are a product of one of the most talented rosters in college football. The 247Sports team composite rankings rates Georgia as the No. 2 most talented roster in the sport, trailing only Alabama. The 2021 national champion team tied a record with 15 draft picks... and you can hardly tell. To borrow a term from college basketball, Georgia is very much a Monday Night Program.
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
