marioncoherald.com

TCU Assistant Coach has Jefferson ties

TCU Outside Receiver Coach Malcolm Kelly, is the son of Marva Smith-Kelly, who attended Hall Community Elementary School and graduated from lefferson High School. His father, Moses Kelly, is also an East Texas native who was raised in Henderson, Texas, and was graduated from West Rusk High School. Malcom is...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Georgia family divided heading into National Championship game

ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history. The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking...
ATHENS, GA
CBS DFW

Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo: The story behind TCU's unusual chant

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football. 'Riff Ram Bah Zoo' may sound more like a Dr. Seuss poem than a rallying cry, but it is a beloved tradition for the Frogs. Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo Who, Wah, Wah, Who Give 'em Hell, TCU. According to TCU, it's the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference, the university's original athletic conference. It likely dates back to the 1920s. "The old cheers, all over the nation, were those kind of...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon

Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
AUSTIN, TX
footballscoop.com

How talented is TCU really?

The defending national champions and owners of the nation's longest winning streak are a product of one of the most talented rosters in college football. The 247Sports team composite rankings rates Georgia as the No. 2 most talented roster in the sport, trailing only Alabama. The 2021 national champion team tied a record with 15 draft picks... and you can hardly tell. To borrow a term from college basketball, Georgia is very much a Monday Night Program.
FORT WORTH, TX

