FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football. 'Riff Ram Bah Zoo' may sound more like a Dr. Seuss poem than a rallying cry, but it is a beloved tradition for the Frogs. Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo Who, Wah, Wah, Who Give 'em Hell, TCU. According to TCU, it's the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference, the university's original athletic conference. It likely dates back to the 1920s. "The old cheers, all over the nation, were those kind of...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO