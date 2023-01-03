ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz: ‘Era of gridlock’ is over; Minnesota Legislature begins 2023 session

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
The Minnesota State Capitol. File photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The 93rd session of the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday, with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office for the first time in nearly a decade.

Lawmakers are expected to move quickly on bills pertaining to the party’s top priorities, such as measures codifying abortion access and establishing paid family and medical leave.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday promised to make the largest investment in public education in state history. His budget proposal, which is due Jan. 24, will set the stage for how the historic $17.6 billion state budget surplus might be spent.

“The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over,” Walz said during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony for state Constitutional Officers.

Walz’s promises for education spending include investments in special education and mental health support services and implementing free, universal school lunch.

“In the coming weeks, we will announce a bold new proposal to lift up our children, our youth and our families in Minnesota and put them at the very center of the state budget,” he said Monday, citing access to affordable healthcare, childcare and early education among his top priorities.

The start of the 2023 session marked a historic day for Minnesota, as the most diverse group of lawmakers in state history were sworn-in to the Legislature.

Black women took office in the state Senate for the first time and Sen. Bobby Joe Champion became the first Black man to be elected Senate President.

In the House, the new group of lawmakers includes the first openly transgender and nonbinary members and the first woman of color to lead the House GOP Caucus.

"Minnesota state government is increasingly reflective of the people of Minnesota," celebrated House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

No longer facing a divided Legislature, DFL priorities are expected to be pushed across the finish line ahead of the late-May session deadlines.

Some of that work will begin as soon as this week.

Notably, a bill to codify abortion access is set for its first public hearing in the House Finance and Policy committee Thursday morning.

Comments / 7

Clark Toni
3d ago

Is just the same more lining of their pockets. While they keep up in our taxes build big surpluses talk about it when elections come and then we mean nothing to them afterwards.

Reply
3
Brian Fearing
4d ago

No chance of any “Walz checks”!! It’s going to his union clowns in education

Reply
5
