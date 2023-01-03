Read full article on original website
Baker Hughes, Inc. (Houston) has been awarded a contract to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2022 by Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) to supply carbon dioxide (CO2) compression equipment to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd.’s Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3 million tons per annum (MTPA).
Technip Energies (Paris) has been awarded a large contract for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The five-year framework agreement contract covers front-end engineering design (FEED), project management, and associated services for KOC’s major projects. This contract represents a renewal of the first five-year framework agreement...
Down the Road Spice Co. has a mission to change how Indian food is cooked and experienced in the U.S. by making it simpler and more accessible to the home chef. The company received the Launch Grant from Main Street Ventures, an entrepreneur support organization that helps people with business ideas through grant funding and other assistance.
Royal Vopak (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, a leading pioneer in the liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) industry, will incorporate an equal shared joint venture (JV), named LOHC Logistix, for hydrogen storage, transport and supply based on Hydrogenious’ Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology. This is one of the major steps both companies have agreed on recently to push LOHC market solutions and large-scale pilot projects forward.
Prayon S.A. (Engis, Belgium) announced the successful acquisition from Arkema SA (Colombes, France) of its shares in Febex, the European market leader for phosphoric acid in the electronics industry. With 97% of the shares held, Prayon becomes the majority shareholder in the company based in Bex, Switzerland, which employs around...
Nel ASA (Oslo, Norway) recently announced a pair of contracts in Europe related to electrolysis-based hydrogen production. Nel subsidiary Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS has agreed with HH2E for a FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) study and a Letter of Intent for two 60-MW electrolyzer plants in Germany. The FEED will commence after a firm purchase order is made, and the parties intend to conclude a contract for electrolyzer equipment within the first half of 2023.
Braskem S.A. (São Paulo, Brazil;) announced the acquisition of taulman3D, a leading 3D filament supplier of nylon, recycled PETG, and PET filaments to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, industrial, government and higher education professionals worldwide. The acquisition of taulman3D is a perfect complement to Braskem’s existing portfolio of next-generation filaments (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber & Recycled Polymers), pellets, and powders designed specifically for 3D printing applications.
Lanxess AG (Cologne, Germany) and TotalEnergies SA (Paris, France) have entered into a cooperation on the supply of biocircular styrene. Unlike conventional styrene, the raw material used by TotalEnergies is based on tall oil, which is derived from a tree resin and is a by-product of pulp production. LANXESS uses the styrene to produce sustainable ion exchange resins. These products are applied primarily in the treatment of wastewater and chemical process flows as well as in the food industry.
Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) has acquired the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States with 2022 sales of approximately $400 million. Linde’s wholly owned subsidiary Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. (LG&E) has held a minority interest in nexAir since 2012....
Purchasing a new compressor is a huge investment, so it is necessary to plan for the various costs associated with operating an air compressor. One of the most important things to remember is to include annual maintenance costs as costs will increase exponentially if service is neglected or forgotten. Below...
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. Soph Davenberry left college with a liberal arts degree but without...
Health Canada is looking to hire people for admin jobs across the country and you don't need a degree or any experience to get hired. With these government of Canada jobs, the federal health department has a casual inventory open for clerical and administrative support positions and program officer positions.
