As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Jaguars, Titans come together for group prayer for Damar Hamlin at midfield before do-or-die game
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are division rivals battling for the AFC South title Saturday. Before the game, they prayed as a group for Damar Hamlin.
Sean McVay's Rams future reportedly in limbo, coach yet to decide if he will return next season
For the second straight offseason, Sean McVay's future with the Los Angeles Rams is not guaranteed. The Rams head coach will take time after this weekend's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks to decide if he wants to return for the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Penn State football rival to be punished after NCAA allegations
According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak. It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or...
WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam
The Tigers' defense is initiating some offense against the Arkansas Razorbacks!
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
