You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
The worst drivers in New Jersey
Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem
We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while it's a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Retail store closings 2022: The list of chains that closed stores in N.J. and nationwide last year
The past few years haven’t been kind to an already hurting brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit big-box stores hard, and many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have pivoted to e-commerce and online sales. Others announced permanent store closings or filed...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
At this point, it should never come as a surprise to any of us that a New Jersey restaurant is being praised on a national level, and this time around, it's one of our amazing seafood restaurants. One of the most famous things about New Jersey is our shoreline. We...
How Do Brutal New Jersey Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
We are bracing for another New Jersey winter, and most of us have been dreading it since the last beach umbrellas got lifted. There is no question that New Jersey was built to be a summer place. Even inland sections thrive in the summer, but by some weird twist of fate, we get some long nasty winters around here. Or do we?
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?
The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
Popular West Coast Burger Chain Rapidly Expanding In New Jersey
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
New Jersey ranks near the bottom with pet ownership
You wouldn't know it by driving or walking down the street in some neighborhoods in New Jersey, but we rank at number 46 out of all 50 states when it comes to the percentage of households with pets. If you live anywhere near a dog park that would surprise you...
