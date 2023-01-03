ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
The worst drivers in New Jersey

Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?

Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem

We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while it's a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?

The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
