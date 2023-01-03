ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News Guard

Local Connections: Bill to strengthen rural TV stations

The bipartisan Low Power Protection Act will soon become law, after it passed the House of Representatives on a voice vote. “The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,” Oregon U. S. Senator Wyden said. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters continue to deliver programming. I won’t stop fighting to...
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 8, 2023

Randi’s ‘resilience’American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten claimed that “kids are resilient” as a justification for keeping schools closed during the pandemic (“Learning Loss’ High Price,” Editorial, Jan. 2).Evidently, these kids were more resilient than the teachers she represents. Otherwise, these teachers would have been in their classrooms teaching these kids months before they came back to them.So much for putting the children first, as teachers unions say they do.Michael BrucellaBrooklynMidtown scourgeI found The Post’s article about the “real” cause of congestion in Midtown to be obvious — it is the 100,000 app-based for-hire vehicles that have no restrictions...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy