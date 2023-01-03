Read full article on original website
Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice. Neptune...
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County two weeks from now.
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
Mine closed in Marshall County after fire
A fire occurred at a Marshall County mine on Thursday. The fire happened at the Shoemaker Mine at the Whittaker Portal. Details are limited at this time, but the U.S Department of Labor released the following statement: ‘The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while […]
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
City officials discussing moving OVRTA bus terminal, covering it with canopy
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After federal funds were earmarked for Ohio Valley Regional Transit, a new intermodal transit center plan is in the works in Wheeling. With the Streetscape Project beginning, one of the areas the city wanted to address is relocating the bus terminal. It would move from...
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
Jefferson County Sheriff Gotwald Retires After 31 Years of Servicehe
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — After 31 years of working and serving the citizens of Jefferson County, Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald Sr. is announcing his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office. With retirement, Gotwald would like to see that the office continues in the right direction serving the citizens...
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Wheeling gets $400,000 grant for bus project, could move bus terminal
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received. City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different. Currently, the […]
With uptick in local house fires, chiefs discuss importance of smoke detectors
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent uptick in fires across the Ohio Valley, local fire chiefs are stressing the importance of smoke detectors. This time of year, it is common for fires because of the alternate heating resources and holiday cooking, among other factors. The National Fire Protection...
Follansbee officials not taking any chances with water system
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Crews in Follansbee have been working to find water line breaks and repair them in an effort to keep adequate water levels throughout the city. "To all our citizens, if you can just conserve a little bit,” Mayor David Velegol cautioned. The city has brought...
Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
Suspected human remains found in Elm Grove
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Suspected human remains have been found by authorities following an extended search in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the remains were transported to Kepner Funeral Home. There, a medical examiner will conduct an investigation. Howard said...
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
