Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two injured after pursuit near Prague

PRAGUE, Neb. -- A deputy and a man from Prague were injured after losing control of their vehicles during a pursuit. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle that was allegedly speeding on Highway 79 near County Rd. N at 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 6. The deputy reportedly tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspect turned east on County Rd. N at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.
PRAGUE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bicyclist dies Friday night after being struck by USPS vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. At 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to a reported pedestrian struck by a United States Postal Service vehicle near Saddlecreek Road and California Street. Officials said the driver of the USPS truck hit...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firearm possession puts South Dakota man in prison for six years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Six years in prison was given to a South Dakota man due to a firearm possession charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 46-year-old Trentelle Clifton, of South Dakota, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 6. He was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 72 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile

NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

