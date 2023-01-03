Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Newport schools to benefit from $7.2 million mental health grant
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has received a four-year, $7.2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) to expand mental health services in the Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant will...
whatsupnewp.com
RI VegFest returns to WaterFire Arts Center for plant-based celebration
RI VegFest, the Ocean State’s only fully vegan festival, will return to the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on February 4th and 5th, 2023. The two-day event will feature over 85 local and national vegan and vegan-friendly brands from 10 different states. Attendees will be able to shop for vegan products, eat, drink, and sample vegan food and beverages, and learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle from non-profit organizations.
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Friday, January 6
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,173 words — a 6-minute read. 🕯️ The League of Women Voters Newport County will hold a Candlelight Vigil from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm today in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. According to event organizers, the vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people. (What’sUpNewp)
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
whatsupnewp.com
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
whatsupnewp.com
Teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island seeking singers
Aquidneck Island’s Teen and Adult Women’s Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers, are welcoming new members to join them starting in January. The chorus, conducted by Elizabeth Woodhouse and accompanied by Jan Navarro, meets weekly on Tuesdays at the Common Fence Point Community Hall in Portsmouth. No audition is required to join and the fee for the spring semester is $75, with a discounted rate of $20 for high school and college students. Scholarships are also available.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Maria E. Charles
Maria Ernestine Gizzi Charles of Revere, Massachusetts died on January 3rd in Newport, RI. Maria graduated Revere High School in 1975 and attended Salem State College, where she graduated in 1980, being awarded a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education. Maria spent her life caring and being in service of...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Marie Elizabeth Paiva
Marie E. (Stricker) Paiva, 86, of Middletown, RI, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the wife of Arthur Joseph Paiva. Born in Baltimore, MD on January 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Isabel (Mason) Stricker. Marie served in the US Air Force...
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 6 – 8, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11
On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown resident named Vice President, Retail Operations Team Lead at BankNewport
BankNewport has announced the promotion of Alison K. Hanson to the role of vice president, retail operations team lead. In this position, Hanson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Retail Administration Department and will work to develop and maintain the branch procedure manual. She will also...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Christopher Favre Hillenbrand
Mr. Christopher Favre Hillenbrand, age 59, of North Woodstock, New Hampshire, passed away on December 12, 2022. He was the husband of Janet (Williams) Hillenbrand. Chris was born on July 29, 1963, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Henry and Anne (Burns) Hillenbrand. He grew up in Oshkosh and attended Lourdes Academy, graduating in 1981. He enrolled in Florida Institute of Technology where he majored in Ocean Engineering and this is where he met his future wife, Janet Williams. Chris started his career in 1985 at Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUWC) in Newport, RI and it spanned 34 years. He initially was an acoustics/mechanical engineer working in the development and support of MK 30, MK 40 and ADMATT torpedo and weapons training targets. He then worked five months at the Office of Naval Research – International Field Office in London, United Kingdom as an Associate Technical Director where his work was the evaluation of commercial, military advanced and emerging technologies and the negotiation of multi-national collaborations where appropriate. After returning to NUWC in Newport, RI he became Technical Program Manager responsible for the oversight of all science and technology development for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) and weapon systems representing the Center both nationally and internationally and he had technical oversight of hydrodynamics research, development, and management of three state-of-the-art hydrodynamic testing facilities. Later he served as Science and Technology Program Manager working on formulation and coordination of multi-national collaborations for the development of advanced undersea weapons systems and payload technologies. The efforts were Australia – Unsteady Hydrodynamics, France – Non-Traditional Autonomous Navigation, United Kingdom – Unmanned Undersea Vehicles, and Scotland – Optical Navigation. After receiving his Masters of Business Administration from Bryant College in 2002, He moved his family to London, England where he served two years as COMUSNAVEUR Science Advisor and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Associated Golden link award for the International Defense Category for his 2003 in-country support of the Polish led Multinational Division in Iraq. He returned to NUWC in Newport where he served as Customer Advocate for NAVSEA Program Executive Office Littoral and Mine Warfare, Coast Guard and National Response Missions and successfully managed over 100 human resources across multiple Warfare Centers to execute the integration, test and delivery of the first and subsequent Littoral Combat Ship Anti-Submarine Mission Packages. He finished his career as Director of Undersea Technology Transfer where he directed undersea weapon, vehicle and defensive system technology transfer into acquisition baselines. He spearheaded the first of class development of the RPG of the Sea weapon. In 2015, he received the Superior Civilian Service Medal for his formation, coordination and visionary efforts for advanced undersea weapon technology transition and integration to fill Navy warfighting gaps. He retired from NUWC in January 2019 and shortly accepted a part time position at MRC in Middletown providing support for the RPG program at NUWC.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
whatsupnewp.com
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history. From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city. While this is just a small selection, it serves...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Janet Chartier O’Hanley
Janet Chartier O’Hanley, age 85, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; formerly of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Newport on Wednesday, February 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Louis J. and Ella Alice Boler Chartier....
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Planning Board’s Jan. 11 meeting
The Middletown Planning Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers and can also be accessed by video/telephone conference call. The agenda for the meeting includes the approval of minutes from previous meetings, correspondence, continuances,...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
Comments / 0