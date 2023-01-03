News Archive

A committee tasked with making recommendations to improve services at the Broken Arrow Senior Center has presented its findings to City Manager Michael Spurgeon and the City Council.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, approximately 16,500 Broken Arrow residents are over 65, which is about 15 percent of the community.

The Senior Services Advisory Committee members include City Councilor Scott Eudey, Ron Whitaker, Loreita Belding, Shondel Bennett, City Councilor Lisa Ford, Ollie Harris, Larry Heard, Michayne Morris, Phil Scott, Kayleigh Snider, and Ray Viel.

They met over the course of several months and reviewed the structure, finances, and programming of Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc., and toured its two facilities. For comparison, they also visited Senior Centers in Sand Springs, Owasso, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.

Following their research, the committee determined that Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. offers more activities and better programming specifically focused on the population over 55 than its peer cities.

"From what we saw out there, we are the best!” Senior Advisory Committee Member Loreita Belding said to the City Council.

Belding has been a member of the Broken Arrow Senior Center for 19 years and started as a volunteer who wanted to do something in the community.

Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. offers a variety of programming, low-cost or free meals, and opportunities to improve its members' physical, mental, and social health at the low cost of $30 per year.

These services are made possible because of the relationship between the City of Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. The City currently provides the two facilities, including primary maintenance and repair, and funding for the executive director and one staff member.

The Senior Center's hours have been limited due to the increasing costs of programming and staffing, leaving the organization unable to fully utilize the facilities.

According to the committee, improvements to the structure and operations could take it to the next level of success. They recommended Broken Arrow Senior employees become City employees, overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department. City staff would manage the day-to-day operations of the facilities and volunteers to implement the programming developed by Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc.

The staffing matters addressed will allow the Activity Center to continue the Senior Nutrition program through Creek and Tulsa County Nutrition.

Additionally, with the City staffing a Bus driver, Broken Arrow Seniors can expand transportation opportunities, including hours of operation, and add stops such as doctor visits, grocery shopping, and other daily needs for those seniors who lack transportation options.

Next, the Broken Arrow Seniors Board of Directors will continue to handle membership and develop programming. With the City providing the staffing, it will allow the organization to increase staffing and expand programming to evenings and weekends.

By maintaining a separate operating board that enjoys 501(c)(3) status, the Activity Center will remain eligible for grants funded through other non-profit entities and organizations.

The committee also recommended creating an advisory board made up of five to seven members of the Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. membership to serve as a liaison between the membership, the Board of Directors, and the City of Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. would further look to add and expand partnerships with groups such as schools, universities, and hospitals that can provide services and information at no cost or obligation to the membership.

The committee also recommended that Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc. develop a plan for leasing space at both facilities to third-party groups, thus generating income for the facility and its operation.

And finally, with the development of this closer relationship between the City and the Board of Directors and the addition of the Liaison/Advisory committee, additional opportunities to expand relationships with other senior organizations and healthcare providers such as retirement communities, senior living communities, hospice centers, and others should be possible.

With this closer relationship, there may be opportunities to expand services for seniors to other city facilities such as Nienhuis Park and Central Park community centers.

"The committee worked very hard; they came in with open minds, knowing how good they had it, but wanting to improve the Broken Arrow Senior Center," said Senior Center Advisory Committee Chairman City Councilor Scott Eudey.

City Councilor Johnnie Parks made a motion to accept the committee's recommendations.

"At this point, they have a new facility, but they are so short-staffed their growth is stymied," Parks said. "We've got 10 percent of those 55 plus that are members of the Senior Center, and I think we can improve on that. They want to improve on it, which is an exciting time for the Senior Center."

The City Council voted unanimously to accept the recommendations made by the committee.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the Senior Center's current contract expires this month, so a contract extension is needed to implement the committee's recommendations. He will meet with the director of the Senior Center and the City's staff members to begin implementing the committee's recommendations.

"We will look at the job descriptions and match it with other positions within the City and make sure that they are compensated accordingly," Spurgeon said. "I'll report what can be done now and what will be phased in."

Watch the Senior Services Advisory Committee presentation to the City Council on YouTube.