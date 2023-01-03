Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho

Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two...
Moscow murder suspect makes first court appearance, judge says no right to bail
During his first appearance, Kohberger answered "yes" to understanding the charges against him. His court-appointed counsel, Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor, asked about bail which was ultimately denied.
Plane carrying Idaho murder suspect stops in Illinois to re-fuel
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The plane carrying Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped at the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois to re-fuel around 11 a.m. Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania and remains the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania said he expects to be exonerated.
Suspect's DNA found at crime scene
Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June. A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
Probable cause documents reveal what evidence law enforcement had to make an arrest
The probable cause documents revealing what evidence law enforcement had to make an arrest in the Idaho murder case were released. NonStop Local KHQ's John Webb has the latest.
Idaho Legislature likely to focus on education, property tax
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Education funding, property tax relief and a tug of war over how best to use Idaho's whopping budget surplus will be a focus for lawmakers as they gather in Boise on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative session. As usual, Republicans hold a...
Moscow murders: What we know and what comes next
On Jan. 5 probable cause documents were released and Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, made his first court appearance. Still, many questions remain unanswered. Here's a look at what we know about the Moscow murders and what comes next in the case.
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
Evening update January 5: Millions in unclaimed WA Lottery winnings
Washington's Lottery announced that there are nearly 30 unclaimed prizes worth at least $10,000, totaling $2.12 million. Two of these prizes are expiring soon. Have you checked your old lottery tickets?
Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. Podlodowski departs after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, The Seattle Times reported.
Washington State announces hiring of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle
PULLMAN – Ben Arbuckle, who coached Western Kentucky’s offense to a productive season in 2022, has been named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Washington State. The hire was first reported in late December, and the Cougars made it official Friday. Arbuckle, 27, is the youngest primary coordinator in...
