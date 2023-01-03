Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Citadel had record revenues for hedge fund, securities ops in 2022 – WSJ
(Reuters) -Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel marked record revenues in its hedge fund and electronic-trading businesses for 2022 despite turmoil in global capital markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The hedge fund operation made about $28 billion in revenue, while Citadel Securities, one...
104.1 WIKY
Global equity funds post outflows for ninth week in a row
(Reuters) – Global equity funds witnessed net outflows for a ninth straight week in the seven days to Jan. 4 as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds recorded a net $15.42 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Bed Bath & Beyond exploring options including bankruptcy, shares fall 13%
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Thursday it was exploring options including a bankruptcy filing to address the U.S. home goods retailer’s plunging sales, dwindling cash and debt load. The company said it continues to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring or refinancing debt, reducing or delaying...
104.1 WIKY
Tech firms lead companies with most December job cuts -report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American technology firms dominated the number of announced job cuts in December, as some employers downsized workforces to brace for the prospect of difficult economic times looming ahead. According to the latest job cuts report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc, released on...
104.1 WIKY
Samsung Elec flags lowest quarterly profit in 8 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported on Friday a likely 69% plunge in December-quarter operating profit to an eight-year low, as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the memory-chip industry outlook. The world’s largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its profit slumped...
104.1 WIKY
SolarEdge sees U.S. solar growth slowing in 2023, Asia, Europe markets to surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Growth in the U.S. solar industry is expected to decelerate in 2023, while Asian and European markets are poised to surge, SolarEdge Chief Financial Officer Ronen Faier said on Thursday. High prices and regulatory uncertainties will constrain U.S. solar expansion, while some solar markets in...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. private payrolls beat expectations in December – ADP
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to still-strong demand for labor despite higher interest rates. Private employment increased by 235,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Thursday. Data for November was unrevised to show 127,000 jobs added. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 150,000.
104.1 WIKY
Amazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
(Reuters) – The massive job cuts by Amazon.com Inc, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, show the wave of layoff sweeping through the tech sector could stretch into 2023 as companies rush to cut costs, analysts said on Thursday. As a demand boom during the...
104.1 WIKY
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Europe’s largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year...
104.1 WIKY
Sony Honda Mobility weighs future IPO for electric vehicle joint venture
(Reuters) -Sony and Honda’s year-old electric vehicle joint venture is in early discussions about a potential stock offering as a way to raise cash, the chairman of Sony Honda Mobility said on Thursday. Yasuhide Mizuno said the costs of building a “high-value” electric vehicle such as the Afeela, unveiled...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar stays bullish on resilient U.S. jobs market
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low...
104.1 WIKY
Fed’s Bostic: jobs data another sign economy is gradually slowing
(Reuters) – The latest U.S. jobs figures are another sign that the economy is gradually slowing and should that continue the Federal Reserve can step down to a quarter percentage point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday. “Today I...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian dollar to rebound in 2023 if economic uncertainty clears: Reuters poll
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s dollar will rally this year, but much of the upswing will have to wait until a period of uncertainty passes for the domestic and global economies following aggressive tightening by central banks in 2022, a Reuters poll forecast. The loonie will edge 0.6% higher...
104.1 WIKY
Take Five: Welcome to 2023
LONDON (Reuters) – A potential shift by the world’s most dovish major central bank, inflation pressures abating, a turn in the economic outlook and oil markets suffering their biggest tumble in decades: Welcome to 2023!. A raft of data should shed light on some of those trends and...
Comments / 0