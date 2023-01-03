Riot Games has lifted the veil on the changes that have been made to Split. The rework has been met with a sense of apathy from the wider Valorant community. Split was removed from Valorant’s active map pool in June 2022 with a promise from Riot to bring it back with some key changes to improve the quality of its design. On January 6, the developer released screenshots of the changes that have been made to the map, and the Valorant community is clearly not impressed.

