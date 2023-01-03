Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
104.1 WIKY
No lessons to take from Iran over press, judicial freedoms – France
PARIS (Reuters) – Iran should look at what is going on at home before criticising France, Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna said on Thursday after Paris’ envoy in Tehran was summoned over cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in...
104.1 WIKY
Former U.S. Senator Burr says SEC has closed probe concerning him without action
(Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed him this week it has concluded investigation concerning him with no action. U.S. authorities investigated Burr, a North Carolina lawmaker who did not seek reelection last year, for his stock trades before the...
104.1 WIKY
Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday. It said in a statement the...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s top court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts holding Treasury aid as it continues hearing a case seeking the party’s closure over alleged militant ties, state media said. The move against the HDP, the third biggest...
104.1 WIKY
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government’s top spokesperson said on Friday. The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
104.1 WIKY
Wisconsin governor plans to ban TikTok from state government-owned devices
(Reuters) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Friday he plans to join other states in issuing an order to ban the use of the popular video app TikTok on government-managed devices. Evers, a Democrat, told WISN-TV in Milwaukee he would issue the order on the Chinese-owned app early next...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade,...
104.1 WIKY
Biden says U.S. economy headed to ‘new plateau,’ amid recession fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing “really bright spots” after a rough few years, and was headed to a “new plateau,” a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many...
104.1 WIKY
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
104.1 WIKY
Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia
(Reuters) -Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of...
104.1 WIKY
Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise the country
N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
104.1 WIKY
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire
(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...
Comments / 0