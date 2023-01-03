ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

No lessons to take from Iran over press, judicial freedoms – France

PARIS (Reuters) – Iran should look at what is going on at home before criticising France, Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna said on Thursday after Paris’ envoy in Tehran was summoned over cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in...
104.1 WIKY

Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday. It said in a statement the...
104.1 WIKY

Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s top court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts holding Treasury aid as it continues hearing a case seeking the party’s closure over alleged militant ties, state media said. The move against the HDP, the third biggest...
104.1 WIKY

Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government’s top spokesperson said on Friday. The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
104.1 WIKY

U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade,...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
104.1 WIKY

Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened...
104.1 WIKY

Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia

(Reuters) -Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of...
104.1 WIKY

Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise the country

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
104.1 WIKY

Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
104.1 WIKY

Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire

(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy