WLOX
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
wxxv25.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drawbridge malfunction on I-110 in Harrison County
Drawbridge malfunction on I-110 between Rodriguez St EX 2 and Bayview Avenue EX 1D in Harrison County. The I-110 drawbridge is stuck in the upright position. Motorists should use an alternate route. For more information click here.
WLOX
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
wxxv25.com
More than 1,000 customers lose power Friday morning
Power went out in Harrison County for more than 1,000 customers on Friday morning. The outage happened about 6:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by 7 a.m. Coast Electric customers from about County Farm Road to the intersection of Canal and Robinson roads were affected. Linemen had trucks...
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes firetruck overturned on Schillinger Road in early morning crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks says two fire fighters were inside the truck, but fortunately walked away with only minor injuries after being treated and released at a hospital.
WLOX
Moss Point issues boil order after water main break
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
Mississippi Press
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
wxxv25.com
Sink hole appears on Desoto Street in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is currently working on repairing a sink hole that has been impacting several residents this past week. The hole is located at the corner of Desoto Street and Forrest Avenue near Old Howard Memorial. City officials say that the hole was caused due to a broken...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
WLOX
Single-family housing development still growing in Biloxi despite high interest rates
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When interest rates and inflation rise, new home development typically decreases. That’s not the case in Biloxi, where subdivisions are coming out of the ground and in the planning stages. At the Hidden Springs subdivision on Bella La Vie Parkway in North Biloxi, the work...
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
wxxv25.com
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church holding fundraiser in honor of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry fundraiser next week to help the families of Bay St. Louis fallen officers Sgt. Steve Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. All the funds and proceeds will go to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District Fallen Officer Fund in...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
