FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
WLWT 5
Buffalo Bills praise trainer Denny Kellington for helping save Damar Hamlin's life on the field
An assistant trainer on the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff is getting praise for his quick action on the field when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night's game. Assistant trainer Denny Kellington was the first to deliver CPR to Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts bringing Bills and Bengals together for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Two cities are coming together after Monday night's football game. Greater Cincinnati and Buffalo are joining hands and raising each other up as Damar Hamlin continues to recover in the hospital. "The city's turning blue. I mean, I don't think I'd ever see that," said Buffalo Bills...
WLWT 5
'It's been very encouraging': Bills' McDermott, Allen speak for first time on Hamlin's injury, progress
The Buffalo Bills held a news conference for the first time Thursday afternoon since Damar Hamlin was injured in Monday's game against the Bengals. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
WLWT 5
Jeff Ruby delivers meal to Damar Hamlin's family at the hospital
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's family is getting some extra support at UC Medical Center. Jeff Ruby catered a meal from his steakhouse to the hospital for Hamlin's family as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized. Ruby tweeted to his followers earlier this week, asking to get in touch with...
WLWT 5
Docs: Damar Hamlin awake and communicating, even asked, 'Who won the game?'
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the physicians who have been treating him at the hospital. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin is 'awake' and showing 'remarkable improvement' following collapse on field
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin is still "critically ill," but says his physicians are reporting he appears to be neurologically intact and his lungs are continuing to heal. This...
WLWT 5
Buffalo Bills provide updated statement on Damar Hamlin's condition as he continues recovery
On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills released the latest update on the condition of Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game in Cincinnati. According a statement from the team, Hamlin "is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition." The statement continued, saying Hamlin "continues...
WLWT 5
'What a great city': Bills GM talks about time in Cincinnati at hospital with Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills coach and general manager talked Friday after hearing from safety Damar Hamlin for the first time since his injury. General manager Brandon Beane spoke on Friday, describing the past few days spent in the hospital with Hamlin and his family. "I was in awe of their strength,"...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' in critical condition after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care, with "signs of improvement" noted over the past day, his team tweeted Wednesday afternoon, while uneasy supporters across the nation awaited word of his fate. "He is expected...
WLWT 5
NFL: Bengals-Bills game officially canceled, playoff scenarios to be determined
CINCINNATI — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the...
WLWT 5
How sports betting and ticket refunds will work after Bengals-Bills game
CINCINNATI — Thursday's positive news about Damar Hamlin's condition is what everyone wanted to hear. Many are now still wondering about the money tied up in tickets and bets. "I placed a bet a day and a half before," bettor Mark Fallon said. Ohioans testing their luck on one...
WLWT 5
AP sources: NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night
CINCINNATI — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition...
WLWT 5
Bengals honor Damar Hamlin by painting '3' in 30-yard line blue at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals are showing support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, painting the number "3" in the 30-yard line blue on the field at Paycor Stadium. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Here's how NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18 games
NFL teams are ready to show their support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18's games after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the latest update, Hamlin's medical staff and the team said he is continuing to show remarkable improvement, now being able to breathe on his own and speak to his family and teammates.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals playoff fate could be decided by coin toss
CINCINNATI — The fact that a coin flip could control the playoff destiny of the Cincinnati Bengals, champions of the AFC North, is not sitting well with the team's fans. If the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens inside a raucous Paycor Stadium on Sunday, then all may be forgiven.
