Pittsburgh, PA

WLWT 5

Cincy Shirts bringing Bills and Bengals together for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — Two cities are coming together after Monday night's football game. Greater Cincinnati and Buffalo are joining hands and raising each other up as Damar Hamlin continues to recover in the hospital. "The city's turning blue. I mean, I don't think I'd ever see that," said Buffalo Bills...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jeff Ruby delivers meal to Damar Hamlin's family at the hospital

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin's family is getting some extra support at UC Medical Center. Jeff Ruby catered a meal from his steakhouse to the hospital for Hamlin's family as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized. Ruby tweeted to his followers earlier this week, asking to get in touch with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Docs: Damar Hamlin awake and communicating, even asked, 'Who won the game?'

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, according to the physicians who have been treating him at the hospital. University of Cincinnati doctors provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin started to wake up Wednesday night, communicating with them via writing as he remains on a ventilator.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Buffalo Bills provide updated statement on Damar Hamlin's condition as he continues recovery

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills released the latest update on the condition of Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game in Cincinnati. According a statement from the team, Hamlin "is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition." The statement continued, saying Hamlin "continues...
WLWT 5

AP sources: NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night

CINCINNATI — The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Here's how NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18 games

NFL teams are ready to show their support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18's games after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the latest update, Hamlin's medical staff and the team said he is continuing to show remarkable improvement, now being able to breathe on his own and speak to his family and teammates.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals playoff fate could be decided by coin toss

CINCINNATI — The fact that a coin flip could control the playoff destiny of the Cincinnati Bengals, champions of the AFC North, is not sitting well with the team's fans. If the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens inside a raucous Paycor Stadium on Sunday, then all may be forgiven.
CINCINNATI, OH

