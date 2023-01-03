ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea in Rafael Leao transfer blow as AC Milan make huge new contract offer with hopes of agreement in coming weeks

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago

CHELSEA have been dealt a blow after AC Milan made a huge contract offer to Rafael Leao, according to reports.

The Blues have been tracking the winger since the summer, with boss Graham Potter even publicly praising the Portugal international, who helped Milan win the Serie A title last term.

AC Milan hope to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract soon Credit: Reuters

And according to Fabrizio Romano, in an attempt to keep hold of their prized asset, Milan have made a huge contract offer worth £6.1million-a-season - or £120,000 per week.

Leao has a contract at the San Siro until the summer of 2024.

Milan are hoping they can tie up a deal in the next few weeks in what will be a huge blow for Chelsea.

He has been in terrific form at club level once again, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists in 20 games.

However, Milan are eight points off league leaders Napoli in their Serie A title defence.

Should Milan get Leao to agree to a new deal, they will have beaten off interest from Manchester City as well.

Last month, tuttomercatoweb reported that City were willing to pay the 23-year-old a staggering £200,000-a-week.

Leao reaffirmed his place as one of Europe's top talents with his displays in the 2022 World Cup.

He appeared in all of Portugal's games before they were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Despite not starting a single game, he grabbed two goals off the bench to kickstart his international goalscoring record.

FA Cup winners: Who has won the most trophies and full list of victors in world’s oldest club competition

Arsenal - 14 Manchester United - 12 Newcastle United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers - 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United - 4 Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest - 2 Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Oxford University, Royal Engineers, Derby County, Leeds United, Southampton, Burnley, Cardiff City,...
