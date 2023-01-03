Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting

Police arrested C Vontae Smith in connection with a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. Aurora Police Department

Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.

Aurora police officers responded to the shooting report at 315 Salem St. in Aurora at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Officers found Cain lying outside with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Later that day, police arrested C Vontae Smith, 22, in connection with the shooting.

Smith will face one charge of first-degree murder, which will be filed into the 18th Judicial District, authorities said.

Smith and Cain were acquaintances, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident can reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .